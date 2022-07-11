ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Alfred, FL

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Lake Alfred

By Rebecca Lee, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cITJe_0gbxd5Wg00

LAKE ALFRED — A 49-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the area of Lake Mattie Road in Lake Alfred.

Polk County Sheriff's Office officials said the woman's son, who was a passenger and hospitalized after the crash, is expected to make a full recovery.

At about 1:15 p.m. rescue workers found a 2001 silver Dodge Caravan had hit a concrete utility pole on the east side of Adams Barn Road.

More: Lake Wales man dies in motorcycle crash

Also: Two dead, one injured after motorcycle crashes into a van

The driver, Patricia Bixler was found dead at the scene. Her son 18-year-old Bobbi Bowen was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The sheriff's office said Bixler did not brake to navigate the 90-degree turn of the roadway and crashed into the pole. Both Bixler and Bowen had been wearing seatbelts.

Officials said the road was closed for more than two hours as part of the ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Lake Alfred

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash with SUV in Kissimmee, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcycle rider crashed on Simpson Road in Kissimmee Wednesday afternoon, killing the rider and injuring another driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the 21-year-old rider was traveling south on Simpson Road in the outside lane, and an SUV was stopped ahead...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFLA

Bicyclist dies after being hit by teen driver in Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Zephyrhills man died after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, two bicyclists were traveling north on Wire Road in Zephyrhills, approaching Otis Allen Road, just after 9 p.m. A Ford Mustang, driven by a 17-year old girl from Dade City, came up behind them.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Alfred, FL
Crime & Safety
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
East Lake, FL
Polk County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lake Wales, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Lake Alfred, FL
click orlando

Winter Garden crash closes Florida Turnpike southbound lanes, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving an overturned pickup truck closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Orange County Wednesday night, troopers said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:12 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at mile marker 269 in Winter Garden.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wvua23.com

Parrish woman dies in wreck early Monday

A 33-year-old woman from Parrish died in the wake of a single-vehicle crash early this morning. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. July 11 on Alabama Highway 269 near the 31-mile marker, about 3 miles south of Parrish in Walker County. Whitney K. Bailey was fatally injured when the car...
PARRISH, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Coty Stiers, 32 of Gillham was arrested on a Felony Probation Violation Warrant by an officer with the Grannis Police Department. Deputies responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on Polk 647 near Mena. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 35 near Hatfield in...
POLK COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man charged with DUI after swerving all over Florida Turnpike

A 27-year-old Leesburg man who said he drank three beers had a breath alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was charged with DUI in Clermont early Sunday. At around 3 a.m., a Clermont police officer received a report of a black Chevy truck swerving all over the road on Florida’s turnpike as it approached Clermont. The officer observed the truck after it got off the turnpike and headed northbound on U.S. 27 near U.S. 50. The vehicle was in the far right lane but unable to stay there, as it swayed into the middle lane and over the solid lines next to the curb, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Four seriously injured in Monday I-75 collision near Clark Road

Four people were seriously injured Monday in a six-vehicle crash in Interstate 75 that snarled traffic for hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash, just north of Clark Road, prompted the closure of the highway's southbound lanes, forcing traffic off at Bee Ridge Road to reenter on the southbound on-ramp of I-75.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Lakeland Publix employee rescues man from burning truck

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland Publix warehouse worker will be honored Wednesday for helping save a man who was trapped in a burning vehicle in June. The Lakeland Fire Department said Glenn Chancey was working at the warehouse at around 4:40 a.m. on June 2 when he heard a loud crash outside.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Motorcyclist killed after hitting 3 vehicles in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Friday evening after a four-vehicle wreck in an unincorporated part of Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said G.W. Sowell, 37, of Lake Wales was heading north on Buck Moore Road at a high speed. As...
LAKE WALES, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy