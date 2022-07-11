ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police taking applications for Citizens Academy

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

The Eden Prairie Police Department is currently accepting applications for its 2022 Citizens Academy .

This free six-week class covers traffic enforcement, use of force, DWI enforcement, communications/911, the SWAT Unit and investigations.

According to a July 11 Eden Prairie Police blog post, the academy will run for six sessions on Tuesday evenings (5:30 to 9 p.m.) from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25.

There is no cost for this event as it is funded by the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund .

By filling out the application , people enter a lottery to be chosen to participate. There is no guarantee a person will be called to participate by filling out the form, as space is limited.

The application deadline is Aug. 15. Those who applied will be notified by letter if they have been chosen to participate.

Participants must be at least 21, live or work in Eden Prairie, commit to attending each of the six sessions, and pass a simple background investigation.

Each evening includes a light meal followed by instruction time.

If you have any questions, contact the department at 952-949-6200.

