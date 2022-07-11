Firefighter released from hospital after Sunday fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston firefighter is recovering after he was sent to the hospital while fighting a fire on Sunday.

The firefighter was among those who responded to 631 14th Street at 4:30 a.m. for a house fire. Chief Steve Bennett said that the firefighter had a heat-related illness and was taken to the hospital, but was released shorty after arriving.

The cause of the fire, which left two adults and three children displaced, is still under investigation. Bennett said the fire appears to have started on the outside of the home.

