Charleston, IL

Firefighter released from hospital after Sunday fire

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston firefighter is recovering after he was sent to the hospital while fighting a fire on Sunday.

Five displaced in Charleston house fire

The firefighter was among those who responded to 631 14th Street at 4:30 a.m. for a house fire. Chief Steve Bennett said that the firefighter had a heat-related illness and was taken to the hospital, but was released shorty after arriving.

The cause of the fire, which left two adults and three children displaced, is still under investigation. Bennett said the fire appears to have started on the outside of the home.

WCIA

Champaign Police investigate deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officials said they are investigating after a domestic dispute turned into a deadly shooting Thursday. In a news release, police officials said officers were called around 5:45 a.m. to an area near Beardsley Avenue and 5th Street. When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman who was shot. They immediately started providing medical treatment and got her to the hospital. She later died.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Charleston Police: Man arrested in connection to domestic battery

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a domestic battery situation. In a Facebook post, officials said the Charleston Police Department got a domestic battery report on Adams Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Christopher Carrara last week. According to the police report, a woman said […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police set up crime scene Thursday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a heavy police presence in a Champaign neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened near Beardsley Avenue and 5th Street. Authorities had a home taped off. WCIA crews saw the Crime Scene Unit there, as well as detectives. Champaign Police officials have not yet provided a reason for the scene. This […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: 12-year-old hurt in Wednesday shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old is fighting for life after they were shot Wednesday afternoon in Decatur. Decatur Police officials said that officers responded to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:12 p.m. for a report of a patient with an apparent gunshot wound. They learned that the victim was just 12 years old and their wound was considered life-threatening.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire: No one hurt after duplex fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire officials said several people are without a house after a fire Tuesday morning. In a news release, Champaign Fire Spokesperson Randy Smith said crews were called to a duplex near Nathaniel Burch Drive and Bradley Avenue. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. When they got on-scene, smoke and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Seven cars and a town hall were vandalized in Vermillion Co.

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A community hit hard by vandalism is looking for answers. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in Universal, Indiana during the overnight hours between June 29 and June 30. Several homes, a shed, the town hall, a playground and...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for shots-fired suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs more information about a shots-fired investigation where property was hit. It happened earlier this month in Decatur. Nobody was hurt, but homes were hit by gunfire, and several shell casings were recovered from the scene. Police were called to North...
DECATUR, IL
