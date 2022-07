A solar panel worker is being praised for finding a little girl who had been reported missing in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said. Plymouth police said Jake Manna was installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay in Plymouth when he heard that a 5-year-old girl with autism was missing in the neighborhood. Though he was unfamiliar with the area, Manna decided to participate in the search, heading down a rural path to a nearby stream. It was there he discovered a diaper and a T-shirt, according to Plymouth police.

