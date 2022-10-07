ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bloods season 13: release date, cast and everything we know about the cop drama

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

CBS has long held the title of the most-watched US TV network and Blue Bloods has been one of the shows that makes this possible. The cop drama created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, both veterans of The Sopranos , premiered on CBS in 2010 with Tom Selleck starring. It’s been a winning formula as Blue Bloods prepares its 13th season as part of CBS' fall 2022 lineup .

Here is everything that we know about the upcoming Blue Bloods season 13.

When is the Blue Bloods season 13 release date?

Blue Bloods is set to remain a Friday night fixture for CBS when season 13 premieres on Friday, October 7, at 10 pm ET/PT. All new episodes are going to be available for on-demand streaming on Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

Here is the synopsis for the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere, "Keeping the Faith":

"Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez; Frank and his friend go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; Erin is presented with a surprising offer."

Blue Bloods season 12 premiered on Sky Witness in the UK on June 20. While we don’t have any official word, it stands to reason that Blue Bloods season 13 could see a similar release window for the UK.

What is the Blue Bloods season 13 plot?

The premise of Blue Bloods is that it centers on the Reagan family, almost all of whom work as New York City cops or in some law enforcement capacity.

While we don’t have any specifics on what Blue Bloods season 13 is going to bring just yet, we can make a pretty good guess that an overarching storyline is going to be Erin Reagan running for District Attorney, which she announced she was going to do in the season 12 finale.

Who is in the Blue Bloods season 13 cast?

(Image credit: John Paul Filo/CBS)

Tom Selleck leads the cast of Blue Bloods as Frank Reagan. Selleck is a TV legend, having starred in the original Magnum P.I. series, The Closer , a long-running guest arc on Friends , Boston Legal and Las Vegas . He’s also starred in a number of movies, including Three Men and a Baby , Quigley Down Under and In & Out . While Magnum P.I. may still be Selleck’s most famous role, he has actually played Frank Reagan longer than he has any other character.

The main cast of Blue Bloods also includes Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray. Here is who everyone plays:

  • Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan
  • Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
  • Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan
  • Will Estes as Jamie Reagan
  • Len Cariou as Henry Reagan
  • Marisa Ramirez as Marisa Baez
  • Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko

Get a more in-depth rundown of the Blue Bloods season 13 cast right here.

Is there a Blue Bloods season 13 trailer?

There’s been no footage of Blue Bloods season 13 shared yet, trailer or otherwise. When a new video clip becomes available we’ll be sure to share it here.

How to watch Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods airs on CBS, which means that any US TV household with a traditional cable subscription or a TV antenna that receives local stations can tune in. CBS is also part of the channel lineup for live TV streaming services including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

Cord cutters have the option to watch Blue Bloods both live and on-demand with a subscription to Paramount Plus. Any Paramount Plus subscriber can watch new and past episodes of Blue Bloods , but if you want to watch new episodes live you’ll need to be signed up for Paramount Plus' premium ad-free subscription, which allows consumers to stream their local CBS station live.

UK viewers who want to watch Blue Bloods can do so on Sky Witness, which is a channel available through Sky TV . Past seasons of the show are also available on Paramount Plus, Sky Go, Now TV and Virgin Go. You can also purchase episodes of Blue Bloods on Prime Video .

