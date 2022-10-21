ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bloods season 13: next episode, cast and everything we know about the cop drama

By Michael Balderston
 4 days ago

CBS has long held the title of the most-watched US TV network and Blue Bloods has been one of the shows that makes this possible. The cop drama created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, both veterans of The Sopranos , premiered on CBS in 2010 with Tom Selleck starring. It’s been a winning formula as Blue Bloods prepares its 13th season as part of CBS' fall 2022 lineup .

Here is everything that we know about the upcoming Blue Bloods season 13.

When is the next Blue Bloods season 13 episode?

An all new Blue Bloods arrives for fans on Friday, October 21, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. The third episode of season 13 is titled "Ghosted." Here is the official synopsis:

"Danny and Baez investigate after a vicious attack leaves their mutual friend, Maggie Gibson, hospitalized. Also, Frank and the Dream Team debate the appropriate memorial protocol for a former police commissioner with a questionable professional legacy; Jamie begs Erin to release a perp who can lead him to a powerful criminal; and Eddie’s car is vandalized by her partner Badillo’s ex-girlfriend."

Blue Bloods season 12 premiered on Sky Witness in the UK on June 20. While we don’t have any official word, it stands to reason that Blue Bloods season 13 could see a similar release window for the UK.

What is the Blue Bloods season 13 plot?

The premise of Blue Bloods is that it centers on the Reagan family, almost all of whom work as New York City cops or in some law enforcement capacity.

While we don’t have any specifics on what Blue Bloods season 13 is going to bring just yet, we can make a pretty good guess that an overarching storyline is going to be Erin Reagan running for District Attorney, which she announced she was going to do in the season 12 finale.

Check out how fan's reacted to a tough decision by Frank in regards to Erin's run for DA.

Who is in the Blue Bloods season 13 cast?

Tom Selleck leads the cast of Blue Bloods as Frank Reagan. Selleck is a TV legend, having starred in the original Magnum P.I. series, The Closer , a long-running guest arc on Friends , Boston Legal and Las Vegas . He’s also starred in a number of movies, including Three Men and a Baby , Quigley Down Under and In & Out . While Magnum P.I. may still be Selleck’s most famous role, he has actually played Frank Reagan longer than he has any other character.

The main cast of Blue Bloods also includes Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray. Here is who everyone plays:

  • Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan
  • Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
  • Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan
  • Will Estes as Jamie Reagan
  • Len Cariou as Henry Reagan
  • Marisa Ramirez as Marisa Baez
  • Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko

Get a more in-depth rundown of the Blue Bloods season 13 cast right here.

How to watch Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods airs on CBS, which means that any US TV household with a traditional cable subscription or a TV antenna that receives local stations can tune in. CBS is also part of the channel lineup for live TV streaming services including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

Cord cutters have the option to watch Blue Bloods both live and on-demand with a subscription to Paramount Plus. Any Paramount Plus subscriber can watch new and past episodes of Blue Bloods , but if you want to watch new episodes live you’ll need to be signed up for Paramount Plus' premium ad-free subscription, which allows consumers to stream their local CBS station live.

UK viewers who want to watch Blue Bloods can do so on Sky Witness, which is a channel available through Sky TV . Past seasons of the show are also available on Paramount Plus, Sky Go, Now TV and Virgin Go. You can also purchase episodes of Blue Bloods on Prime Video .

