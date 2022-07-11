Nasdaq drops 2% as US stocks fall ahead of earnings and inflation data

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN BusinessFood prices are still on the rise, but some relief may be on the horizon.In the 12-months ending in June, overall food prices rose 10.4%, the biggest annual increase since February 1981, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Grocery prices jumped 12.2% in the year ending in June, not adjusted for seasonal swings. In that period, nearly every individual item got more expensive, with some categories seeing dramatic increases. Eggs spiked 33.1%, flour jumped 19.2% and chicken went up 18.6%. Milk got 16.4% more expensive, and fruits and vegetables were 8.1% pricier.Restaurant menu prices...

