ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemead, CA

Nasdaq drops 2% as US stocks fall ahead of earnings and inflation data

By Max Adams
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22H65S_0gbxbycS00
Grocery shopping in Rosemead, California on April 21. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
  • US stocks closed lower to start the week, losing steam after last week's modest rally.
  • A wave of companies will kick off quarterly earnings season starting this week.
  • Investors are nervously awaiting the release of June's CPI data, set to be published on Wednesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Rosemead, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Oil Stocks
CBS Boston

Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN BusinessFood prices are still on the rise, but some relief may be on the horizon.In the 12-months ending in June, overall food prices rose 10.4%, the biggest annual increase since February 1981, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Grocery prices jumped 12.2% in the year ending in June, not adjusted for seasonal swings. In that period, nearly every individual item got more expensive, with some categories seeing dramatic increases. Eggs spiked 33.1%, flour jumped 19.2% and chicken went up 18.6%. Milk got 16.4% more expensive, and fruits and vegetables were 8.1% pricier.Restaurant menu prices...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Markets Insider

Cannabis stocks spike on report that Senate Democrats are planning to introduce a bill for federal decriminalization

Marijuana stocks soared after Bloomberg reported that said Senate Democrats will introduce a federal decriminalization bill next week. Shares of Tilray jumped as much as 20%, while Aurora Cannabis spiked 10%, and Canopy Growth climbed 7%. The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy