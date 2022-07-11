Three Shot After Fight Breaks Out During Event At Glen Cove Hotel

The Glen Cove Mansion Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three people were shot on Long Island during a party at an upscale hotel.

The incident took place in Nassau County in Glen Cove around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at the Glen Cove Mansion located at 200 Dosoris Lane.

At the time of the shooting, the Mansion was hosting a pool party which was being promoted online as the Big Fendi Celebrity Bday Pool party and featured various DJs, said Det. Lt. John Nagle of the Glen Cove Police.

An investigation determined a disturbance occurred inside the Mansion which resulted in one of the security guards working the event as well as two partygoers being shot, Nagle said.

The victims were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred inside the front entrance of the Mansion. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, he added.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, Nagle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glen Cove Police at 516-676-1000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.