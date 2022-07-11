ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Three Shot After Fight Breaks Out During Event At Glen Cove Hotel

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHn2E_0gbxbrRN00
The Glen Cove Mansion Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three people were shot on Long Island during a party at an upscale hotel.

The incident took place in Nassau County in Glen Cove around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at the Glen Cove Mansion located at 200 Dosoris Lane.

At the time of the shooting, the Mansion was hosting a pool party which was being promoted online as the Big Fendi Celebrity Bday Pool party and featured various DJs, said Det. Lt. John Nagle of the Glen Cove Police.

An investigation determined a disturbance occurred inside the Mansion which resulted in one of the security guards working the event as well as two partygoers being shot, Nagle said.

The victims were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred inside the front entrance of the Mansion. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, he added.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, Nagle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glen Cove Police at 516-676-1000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Cove, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Cove, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Nagle
Herald Community Newspapers

Gang members indicted in Freeport park shooting

Two alleged gang members have been indicted in the 2020 murder of a 21-year-old man outside a Freeport park restroom. Christopher "CK" Anderson, 26, and Floyd "Diddy DOT" McNeil, 26, were indicted by a grand jury, according to the Nassau County district attorney's office, and charged with a number of crimes, including second-degree murder.
FREEPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Long Island#Security Guards#Violent Crime#The Glen Cove Police
1010WINS

Father, son shot in dispute over parking spot on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A father and son were shot on a Brooklyn street Tuesday evening after getting into a dispute over a parking spot, officials said. The dispute soon turned bloody when the unidentified man whipped out a firearm and shot the pair at approximately 6:47 p.m. on 95th Street near Rutland Road in East Flatbush, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Teaneck Accountant Charged With Assaulting Child

An accountant from Teaneck was arrested on charges of assaulting a child, authorities said. Chukwuemeka Teddy Dike, 50, was taken into custody after Teaneck police fielded a complaint about the “alleged physical assault of a child…who was younger than 18 years old,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Robbed During Street Fair In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating after a vendor at a Hudson Valley street fair said her wallet was stolen while she was busy working with customers.The incident took place in Rockland County on Sunday, July 10 at the Nyack Street Fair on Main Street and Broadway.According to Orangetown Police, two men…
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing Massapequa Carvel At Knifepoint

A 32-year-old man is accused of robbing a Long Island ice cream shop at knifepoint. The robbery happened at the Carvel, located at 5596 Merrick Road in Massapequa, at about 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said Nicholas Roca, of Massapequa, approached...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
313K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy