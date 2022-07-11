Gun-Wielding Man Snags Woman's Phone, Jewelry At Wilmington Walking Trail

A sketch of the alleged suspect Photo Credit: Wilmington Police Department

The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect behind a robbery that occurred earlier this month.

The gun-wiedling man demanded a woman's phone and jewelry while she was walking on the trails behind the Wilmington Family Medical Center around 5:30 p.m. on July 6, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-40s, standing about 5'8," and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, dark blue t-shirt and dark brown pants, according to police.

The suspect also was said to have blue eyes, messy dirty blonde hair and some type of unkempt facial hair, according to police. Police warn the sketch of the suspect makes him look younger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-658-5071.

