Affordable Housing Lottery Launches For The Deermar in Brooklyn

It comes as no surprise that if you want to take a bite out of the Big Apple real estate market, it will cost you a pretty penny -- a VERY pretty penny. The average monthly rent for a Manhattan apartment surpassed $5,000 for the first time — and brokers say demand and prices are headed even higher into the fall. However, within Manhattan (and across the city) there are pricier neighborhoods than others -- not just when it comes to rent, but when it comes to property ownership.
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Eagle+West, a two-tower residential development at 227 West Street and 27 Eagle Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by Brookfield Property Partners and Park Tower Group and designed by OMA and Beyer Blinder Belle, the 30- and 40-story superstructures yield a total of 745 rental units. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 224 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $51,840 to $206,875.
When Jeanique Druses’ uncle unexpectedly died two years ago, the time her family should have taken to grieve their loss was instead spent fighting over property value, legal ownership and who had the rights to what…. “While my uncle did have a will, we couldn’t locate it for a...
“Some of the highest rent increases we’ve seen with our membership a member in Brooklyn who’s getting a $1,200 increase,” said Hernandez. “We have a member in Queens who is getting a $900 increase. These are outrageous rent increases and obviously a big part of that issue is the lack of regulation. “[For people who don’t live in rent stabilized apartments] there is no protection against any rent hike. For a lot of folks a rent increase that is big enough is the same as an eviction, even though you don’t go through an eviction process.”
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 6327 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in North Riverdale, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by the Stagg Group, the structure yields 90 residences and 79 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 27 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
An affordable housing lottery has launched for 35 newly constructed units at The Allerton housing complex, located at 2241 White Plains Road a/k/a 683 Thwaites Place, in the Allerton section of The Bronx, according to NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD). According to HPD, applicants must meet the...
The average price paid to nab a studio in Queens in June was over $2,000 per month, with the average for a one bedroom hitting $2,500 for the first time on record, according to a new report by the real estate firm M.N.S. The average price paid for a studio...
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Macaroni and cheese is a staple in many households, but making the perfect recipe can be challenging. Mac Shack in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn has perfected its recipe throughout the years. It’s one of New York City’s top mac and cheese shops, and on Thursday, PIX11 News dropped by for their […]
New York City is arguably one of the toughest places in the world to open a brick-and-mortar business, let alone during the late-stage pandemic era with both commercial and residential rent prices skyrocketing despite tenants fighting tooth-and-nail. Right now, success stories in the cities can seem few and far between—but they taste that much sweeter when they do happen.
UPDATED July 14, 2022, 4:25 p.m.: The property tax break known as 421a may have lapsed, but the legal battles it has long inspired will continue. In the latest salvo, Lower East Side tenant Charles Abbate claims landlord L+M Development Partners “hoodwinked” both him and state housing authorities by imposing a rent increase far beyond the legal limit on his regulated apartment at 180 Broome Street.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in Brooklyn are winning big. A top-prize winning ticket worth $35,918.50 was sold for Monday’s Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York lottery. The ticket was sold at Deli Food Center Corp. at 79 East 18th Street in Brooklyn. A...
COVID-19 transmission is up 33% in New York City in the last week and rising markedly in each of the five boroughs, new health department data out Thursday shows, amid a sixth pandemic wave fueled by what some have called the "worst version" of omicron yet. The subvariant in question,...
It’s been years in the making – but after the original champion of a new co-working space in Downtown Jamaica was promoted into Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration, the project got just the boost it needed. Hochul joined a number of Queens elected officials and local leaders in...
For the buyer who sees the potential, this Marine Park single-family has period details, including a rumpus room, along with parking and a location near the neighborhood’s eponymous park for under the million dollar mark. The brick semi-detached Tudor Revival-style house at 2044 East 38th Street with a peaked...
Mayor Adams is making it cheaper for low-income New Yorkers to ride the NYC Ferry system and more expensive for those who use it infrequently — an effort to keep the program’s budget on an even keel after the city’s fiscal watchdog found the previous administration downplayed the cost of the network.
Eric Adams has already talked more about what he calls the city’s “food apartheid” than any mayor before him, arguing that many residents in Black communities are dying too soon because of a lack of access to healthy food. It’s an issue he says is personal for...
Persephone DaCosta, a dance and career leadership teacher in Brooklyn, has been recognized as an extraordinary public school teacher who inspires learning through creativity, passion and commitment. The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence, which receives close to 1,000 nominations from students, parents, principals and fellow teachers, has chosen DaCosta as...
New Yorkers love their summer, but unfortunately, the city's insects do too. With temperatures increasing and bug season coming to its peak, it can be difficult to tackle unwanted pests in your apartment, whether it's a quasi-harmless mosquito, a "ManhattAnt" or every New Yorker's archenemy: the cockroach. Luckily, Raid is...
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — You have probably seen the headline that said inflation hit another 40-year high Wednesday, with everything costing about 9% more than a year ago. However, shoppers and small business owners in Brooklyn told PIX11 News that the current economic uncertainty goes well beyond a big grocery bill. “For what I have […]
Comments / 0