Affordable Housing Lottery Launches For The Deermar in Brooklyn

It comes as no surprise that if you want to take a bite out of the Big Apple real estate market, it will cost you a pretty penny -- a VERY pretty penny. The average monthly rent for a Manhattan apartment surpassed $5,000 for the first time — and brokers say demand and prices are headed even higher into the fall. However, within Manhattan (and across the city) there are pricier neighborhoods than others -- not just when it comes to rent, but when it comes to property ownership.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO