One of the top wide receivers and overall prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, Longview (Texas) High's Jalen Hale could be making his college decision in the near future and his recruitment is really heating up right now. Texas is among three finalists for Hale, who is also considering Alabama and Georgia. Do the Longhorns lead for the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder? According to 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong, head coach Steve Sarkisian and company are "in a really good position" for Hale.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO