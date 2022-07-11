ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

‘Sometimes I don’t have the words for things’: how we are using art to research stigma and marginalisation

By Become an author
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7FjZ_0gbxaqar00
This body map was titled ‘Puzzled’. Author provided (no reuse)

There’s growing recognition that creative pursuits like painting, singing or dancing can have a positive impact on physical and mental health, can lessen isolation, and can increase connection to community.

Creative activities can also be an effective and safe way to learn about people’s life experiences, especially those that are upsetting or hard to talk about.

Our team uses art as a research tool to help increase understanding about mental health and well-being, and to build better systems of care and support.

We are using art to learn about stigma and marginalisation as a result of mental distress, disability or a refugee background. We collaborated with 35 people who identify as women, who have told us that making art and being creative is a powerful tool for self-empowerment.

Giving voice to the unsaid

Women who experience mental illness, disability or who have a refugee background routinely experience stigma and discrimination.

This can have profound impacts, including reduced quality of life, barriers to accessing health care, reduced employment prospects, reduced access to affordable housing and diminished opportunity to experience motherhood.

The experience of stigma and discrimination often remains invisible. It can be upsetting to talk about and hard to describe. Creative activities, like making art, can help bring these experiences to light. Art can offer a way to express things that are tricky to say out loud.

As one participant in our study reflected:

Sometimes I don’t have the words for things … [art was] a really alternative way to express something without having to necessarily have the words for it.

Art can act like a mnemonic (prompting memories and recollections), can help people feel relaxed and safe when exploring upsetting experiences, can help people feel in control of their own stories, and enables them to share these stories in ways they feel comfortable with.

In our research we used a form of art creation called “body mapping”.

Body mapping involves tracing your body onto a large piece of paper or fabric and then decorating this outline by drawing, painting, sewing, collage and writing.

The body maps that participants created are visually striking, and each one tells a unique life story. These body maps were used as a jumping-off point to discuss the themes and experiences they encompass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiArE_0gbxaqar00
The body maps were used as a starting point to have discussions about their themes and meanings. Author provided (no reuse)

Mapping stigma

Participants explored the way stigma exists on a spectrum, ranging from subtle (indifference or ignorance) to overt (bullying, verbal and physical abuse). One participant wrote the words “now let’s add stigma” to her map to represent the way stigma had made it hard and scary to seek medical support.

When we spoke about her map, she told us:

I thought mental illness was like you’re locked away in a psych ward and left to die, that there is no help […] that’s what I got from social media and television.

Another participant represented her body as a multicoloured jigsaw puzzle to symbolise the “many fragments and pieces that makes you, you”. The jigsaw also represented her experience of healthcare, with doctors only seeing one piece of her and not acknowledging or offering support for other pieces.

As she reflected:

People with disabilities are people first and they too have mental health needs just like the rest of the world. And I think that for far too long this cohort of people have been overlooked and underrepresented.

Stigma was often identified as the reason participants felt the need to hide their feelings or pretend they were not struggling.

One participant drew two bodies on her map to represent this:

That is showing that you do work to the point of exhaustion everyday to make sure that you’re presenting in an appropriate way, but actually behind the scenes is what people don’t see.

Participants also used maps to celebrate their strength, resilience and the positive influences in their lives like friends, family, pets and nature. Making art was a common positive influence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIZ6R_0gbxaqar00
Participants were proud of the art they were able to make during the process. This piece is called Hidden Colours of the Invisible. Author provided (no reuse)

Participants saw art as an avenue for self-expression, meditation, relaxation and a way to process feelings. Participants also told us making art as part of the research project allowed them to take stock and reflect on their experiences.

They also used the research as an opportunity to reach new artistic heights. As one participant reflected:

My body map is by far the greatest piece of art I have created.

The power of art

An important takeaway from this work is the power and importance of art in well-being, health and social inclusion.

Participants remarked that they wished body mapping workshops, or other free creative activities, were regularly accessible.

Having a safe, supportive space to be creative and share their experiences with others was affirming and therapeutic. Art was a powerful way to share stories, shine a light on injustice, and encourage empathy and respect for difference.

A participant said it best when they remarked:

it’s empowering for everybody to have a voice [through art] and to be able to tell their story. That’s powerful.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

What is emotional labour - and how do we get it wrong?

The term “emotional labour” is applied to an array of home-based activities — from keeping mental to-do lists, to remembering to call your in-laws on their birthdays. Some advocate the need to teach boys emotional labour, or identify it as the unpaid jobs men still don’t understand. But that’s not what emotional labour is, according to the sociologist who coined the term in 1983, in her book The Managed Heart: Commercialization of Human Feeling. For Arlie Russell Hochschild, emotional labour is emotion work (the management of human feeling) performed in exchange for pay and as a condition of employment. What is...
MENTAL HEALTH
IFLScience

Why Did People "Look Older" In The Past?

If you've ever had a look through your relatives' old photo albums from when they were young, or watched old TV shows, this thought may have crossed your mind: why the hell do these teenagers look like they're worried about mortgages and pensions on their way to their bi-annual prostate exams?
MICHAEL STEVENS
Parents Magazine

Why Some Parents Are Embracing a 'Sleep Divorce'

Have you heard of a sleep divorce? For some couples, sharing a bed means the opposite of a good night's sleep. There's the endless tug-of-war over blankets, snoring, muttering, kicking—you name it. But before letting exhausted crankiness ruin a good relationship, some couples decide to sleep in separate beds, a strategy known as a sleep divorce.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Marginalisation#Mental Health#Maternity
LiveScience

How many people can Earth support?

There are nearly 8 billion people (opens in new tab) living on Earth today, but our planet wasn't always so crowded. Around 300,000 years ago, when Homo sapiens likely first appeared, our total population was small, between 100 and 10,000 people. There were so few people at the start, that it took approximately 35,000 years for the human population to double in size, according to Joel E. Cohen, head of the Laboratory of Populations at the Rockefeller University and Columbia University in New York City. After the invention of agriculture between 15,000 and 10,000 years ago, when there were between 1 million and 10 million individuals on Earth, it took 1,500 years for the human population to double. By the 16th century, the time needed for the population to double dropped to 300 years. And by the turn of the 19th century, it took a mere 130 years.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Voices: This is how you explain LGBT+ relationships to your kids

It’s Pride month, which for me (when it comes to parenting) means... well, absolutely nothing. But, wait: it’s not because Pride itself means nothing to me – on the contrary, it means a great deal. It’s just that it doesn’t change the way I parent, or the conversations I have with my kids, who are aged five and 10. I’ve taken my children to Pride parades since before they could walk and talk. They’ve waved rainbow flags in London, Brighton and Vancouver; they’ve been doused in glitter, blown whistles and watched incredible floats pass by. They’ve been held aloft...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
Fatherly

8 Things A Parent Should Never Say To Their Child

In the absence of any real strategy, many parents opt for a stream-of-consciousness style of parenting — which is to say they react to their kid’s behaviors with a litany of seemingly parental phrases they’ve picked up over the years. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the approach — it’s certainly understandable. But unfortunately, many of the clichés at hand are based on outdated or wrongheaded assumptions about how kids work. Others phrases aren’t actually productive in the ears of children, but are merely emotional reactions to the stress of being responsible for tiny, crazed humans. These are eight of the worst and most common phrases to avoid.
KIDS
TheConversationAU

How do we teach young people about climate change? We can start with this comic

We know young people are “angry, frustrated and scared” about climate change. And they want to do more to stop it. However, the school system is not set up to help them address their concerns and learn the information they seek. There are no explicit mentions of climate change in the Australian primary school curriculum and it is mainly taught through STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) subjects in high school. Read more: How well does the new Australian Curriculum prepare young people for climate...
ENVIRONMENT
psychologytoday.com

Why Do We Look Down on People Who Look Different?

People with facial anomalies, such as scars and birthmarks, are assumed to bear negative personal characteristics. This “anomalous-is-bad” facial bias could arise from an evolved pathogen avoidance mechanism or it could be learned by culture. We tested these alternate hypotheses in the hunter-gatherer Hadza and found the bias...
PSYCHOLOGY
Health Digest

Dr. Emiliana Simon-Thomas Of The BIG JOY Project On How To Bring More Joy Into Your Life - Exclusive

It's no secret that life has been stressful for a lot of us lately — the never-ending COVID pandemic, inflation, war, and rising incivility are enough to make anyone grumpy, and the ordinary stressors of everyday life aren't helping. No matter how dire things look, there are always some who manage to power through the toughest challenges not only productively, but joyfully. Among these are His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose friendship and ability to find joy even in the face of daunting adversity are the subject of the documentary "Mission: JOY."
BERKELEY, CA
TheConversationAU

Sore throats suck. Do throat lozenges help at all?

It’s hard to get through a winter without suffering sore throat, but luckily they normally get better within a few days. Sore throat is a common symptom of COVID and its newer variants. And of course, many sore throats are caused by viral colds or flu, so they can be treated at home. The most common treatment is probably throat lozenges – but do they really work any better than sucking on a hard lolly? Why does my throat hurt so much? A sore throat can fall anywhere between slight discomfort to a sensation of “swallowing razor blades”. Occasionally it hurts so...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marketplace.org

Why it’s important to talk with your kids about money

Summer is here, but the economic headlines aren’t taking a break. If your kids are home from school and have been asking questions about the economic news they’re hearing, you should try to give them some answers. But if you’re wondering what to actually tell them, well, Marketplace has you covered.
KIDS
TheConversationAU

What happens if you die without a will?

Actor Chadwick Boseman, star of Marvel’s Black Panther, died in 2020 aged 43 from colon cancer. It came to light last month his estate would be split evenly between his widow and his parents, following a legal process. Although he knew for some time that he was dying, he did not make a will. This is why his estate (all his money and assets) passed by what’s legally called “intestacy” – the rules governing someone’s estate if they don’t have a will. Boseman was one of around 66% of Americans who didn’t make a will before he died. Australians are different. They...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: 'Pandemic fatigue' takes its toll of mandates and even the expert health advice

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. Politics editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss the rising number of COVID cases, and state governments’ reluctance to bring back mandates such as for mask-wearing. These governments know many of the public have COVID fatigue, when it comes to restrictions. And even the “health advice” doesn’t count for quite what it used to. Amanda and Michelle also canvass the challenges of the Albanese government’s September 1-2 jobs summit. More immediately, there is the Prime Minister’s latest foreign summitry, in Fiji, where he will be attending the Pacific Islands Forum. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy