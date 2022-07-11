ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 7.11.22

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer covers, Monkeypox,...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP NEARLY SIXTY PERCENT IN THE PAST WEEK

The number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is up nearly sixty percent over the previous week. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network showed 303 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the week ending Wednesday. That compares to 189 new cases reported the previous week. While a large uptick, the new numbers are well under the highest weekly case count during the Delta variant surge last summer. Between August 26th and September 1st, 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. That was the highest weekly case count of the pandemic.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 14

OHA report – July 13, 2022 – Cases: 1,638, 830,062; Deaths: 11 new, 7,884 total; Hospitalized: 458, 35 more than last week (7/06). CHW report – July 13, 2002 – New cases: 46; Active cases: 332; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,191.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County land use restrictions to be tightened

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association announced today that guidelines for land use will be getting stricter starting July 15 in an effort to prevent wildfires. The DFPA is changing its public use restriction levels from low to moderate, effective Friday, July 15. The declaration will affect...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA PUBLIC USE RESTRICTION LEVELS MOVING TO MODERATE

Effective Friday, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have announced that Public Use Restriction Levels will change to moderate for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said this include the public lands within the Umpqua National...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, OR
Health
County
Douglas County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Douglas County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
KDRV

Inmates overdosed at Josephine County Jail Wednesday in Grants Pass

Around 6:45 Wednesday evening, an adult in custody at the Josephine County Jail began experiencing a medical emergency. While they were being treated, two other inmates began suffering symptoms consistent with fentanyl overdose. Two of the inmates were revived with Narcan and transported to Asante Three River Medical Center for...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW GRANT PROGRAM TO HELP FIRE HARDENING OF DAMAGED BUILDINGS

The Oregon Building Codes Division is partnering with eight counties, including Douglas, on a grant program to help owners of homes and businesses rebuild after the 2020 Oregon wildfires. A release from the Department of Consumer and Business Services said people who own a home or business that was damaged...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Did You Notice?, July 14

If you are a regular Bay Area commuter on Hwy. 101 between the two cities, you may have noticed the artwork on the two old retaining walls for the 76 Union gas tanks. The tanks are long gone, but the old gray concrete walls remain on the eastside of the railroad tracks. They have been upgraded. Here’s a report from North Bend City Administrator David Milliron to the City Council. “North Bend and Coos Bay elected and appointed leaders came together on June 30th to put the final touches on a mural at the city borders. Participating were Mayor Jessica Engelke, Councilors Timm Slater and Susanna Noordhoff, City Administrator David Milliron, Coos Bay Councilor Stephanie Kilmer, and Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock. The Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency engaged artist Mike Vaughan to create the mural for passing motorists along Highway 101. The mural, which took about 60 gallons of paint, shows the North Bend and Coos Bay tow boats pushing a ship out into the channel of Coos Bay, representing the area’s exploits into democracy.” Mike Vaughan is a former Coos Bay City Councilor also responsible for the mural in downtown Coos Bay across from the Egyptian Theatre.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County firefighters put out another brush fire

OAKLAND, Ore. -- Several rural fire districts extinguished a brush fire last night, officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA says crews from the DFPA, Sutherline Fire Department, Oakland Rural Fire District, Fair Oaks Rural Fire District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Sutherlin Police Department responded to a brush fire on Rolling Ridge Road in Oakland. Officials say the fire was a quarter of an acre in size. Officials say city and rural fire crews were able to contain the fire, and the DFPA assisted with the clean-up.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Covid#County Public Health#Covid 19 Data#General Summer
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE REQUESTED IN MISSING PERSON’S CASE

The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman continues and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway...
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PROHIBITION OF PSILOCYBIN MANUFACTURERS/SERVICE CENTERS IN PROCESS

A ballot measure related to the prohibition of psilocybin manufacturers and service centers in Roseburg could be headed to voters in November. Monday night the Roseburg City Council asked staff to work on the proposal. Ballot measure 109 was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. It takes effect next year and gives local governments several options regarding manufacturers and service centers.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Law enforcement conducts large unlicensed cannabis bust in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — An unlicensed cannabis operation in Central Point was busted in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 12. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies conducted a search and seizure on the 6000 block of Foley Road, where they found approximately 5,014 illegal cannabis plants in 21 temporary “hoop-style” greenhouses and two permanent greenhouses, as well as 100 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana, $5,440 in cash, and two firearms. The illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed on site.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
oregontoday.net

Invasion of Personal Privacy in Drain, July 13

DCSO release – DRAIN, Ore. – A Drain man has been arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree. On Monday, July, 11, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, deputies were alerted to a recording found on a laptop belonging to 62-year-old Victor Stephen Kasser of Drain. The recording depicted an adult woman known to Kasser showering while unaware she was being recorded. During the investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for purposes of sexual gratification. Kasser was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on one count of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree.
DRAIN, OR
oregontoday.net

$1.7-Million Jury Award against SWOCC, July 13

On July 7, an Oregon jury awarded a former nursing student at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay $1.7-million dollars after she sued the two-year institution on the grounds of alleged Harassment & Discrimination. Nicole Gililland, now a law student in Massachusetts, claimed in her lawsuit that the college discriminated against her after learning about her past in the adult industry. The 30-year old mother has worked for a few production companies between 2007 & 2009. She alleged that the college used her adult films to discriminate against her. A spokesperson for the college says “the college is disappointed with the outcome of the trial. The college is exploring options and not currently providing interviews.” Salt Lake City attorney Brandon Mark represented Gililland.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 7.14.22

Forester Justin Helgren has received the Oregon State University Forestry program Harold Bowerman Leadership Award. Helgren is also a graduate of Umpqua Community College. He now works for Roseburg Forest Products. 830 7 14 22.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CREWS DEAL WITH HAY TRAILER FIRE

Firefighters dealt with a hay trailer fire on Interstate 5 southbound on Wednesday night. According to Roseburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Babbitt, crews from RFD and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the fire just south of the Stewart Parkway overpass at around 7:20 p.m. Babbitt said the trailer was hauling approximately 100 bales of hay. The fire extended into a twenty by twenty-foot area of nearby brush.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Bear Creek bacteria advisory cautions about water contact, ingestion

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Valley Council of Governments Natural Resources Department is issuing a Creek Safety Watch today for parts of Jackson County's Bear Creek Watershed. Rogue Valley Council of Governments (RVCG) says today routine water quality testing results show some creeks exceeded state bacteria standards for contact recreation (swimming, wading, etc.). Those creeks are:
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Drug Arrest, Douglas Co., July 12

On Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg. A search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized. 35 year old Sixto Martinez was arrested at the scene. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, and Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE DANGER INCREASES TO MODERATE ON CFPA LANDS

Warm weather and wind across southern Oregon have prompted the Coos Forest Protective Association to increase the fire danger level to Moderate. This includes areas in Coos, Curry and western Douglas counties. Jef Chase said CFPA is asking for the public’s continued help with fire prevention this summer. Under Moderate...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy