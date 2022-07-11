ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Bariatric Surgery Linked to Healthier Lifestyle Behaviors

By Quinn Phillips
diabetesselfmanagement.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndergoing bariatric (weight-loss) surgery is linked to healthier eating behaviors in the following years, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. Bariatric surgery is linked to a number of improved health outcomes in people with obesity, especially for those who also have diabetes. It can lead...

www.diabetesselfmanagement.com

Comments / 8

AP_000241.1c62da5867c14dfcb6832e3346144496.1639
2d ago

It’s a life changing surgery you go thru a lot of emotions for sure I had it 12 years ago lost over 200 pounds and past year have gained 45 back would I do the surgery over yes it was best thing I ever did

Reply
2
Related
shefinds

4 Foods Doctors Say You Should Eat Every Day Over 40 To Increase Your Metabolic Rate

If you’re looking to lose weight, we probably don’t have to tell you twice that your metabolism is one of the most important factors to keep in mind. The rate at which your body burns calories and converts them into energy plays a central role in how quickly you’ll be able to shed pounds—and in order to boost your metabolism, you’ll want to make sure you’re eating nutritious foods that provide your body with everything it needs to burn those calories faster than ever before.
FITNESS
shefinds

The One Anti-Inflammatory Tea Women Over 40 Should Be Drinking Every Morning

Whether it’s small scale or chronic, inflammation can be uncomfortable, to say the least. And when left untreated, it can lead to serious health conditions, putting you at risk for diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. Luckily, there are many ways to naturally keep inflammation at bay. In fact, there’s one simple drink you can have every day to fuel your body with the antioxidants it needs to fight this issue: green tea.
LIFESTYLE
deseret.com

Here are 4 signs your body needs more carbs

Low-carb diets have been popular for decades: Keto, Atkins, Paleo, Whole30, Mediterranean and more. Reducing carb intake, or cutting it out completely, has been thought to lead to weight loss, but is this true?. The news: Nichola Ludlam-Raine, a registered dietitian, told Insider the correlation between low carbs and weight...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bariatric Surgery#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Type 2 Diabetes#Drugs
Medical News Today

What to know about gastric sleeve surgery

Gastric sleeve surgery is a surgical weight loss procedure that permanently reduces the size of the stomach. A doctor may recommend it for people with obesity who have not found other weight loss strategies effective. During gastric sleeve surgery, a surgeon removes about 80% of the stomach. This limits the...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy