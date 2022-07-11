UFC Long Island: Ricky Simon is the fighter to watch

Jan Blachowicz is open to rematching Israel Adesanya, so long as it’s for the middleweight title. Earlier this month, Adesanya defended his belt for the fifth time, winning a lackluster decision over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. The win earned Adesanya a lot of criticism for his defensively-minded approach, particularly after promising to deliver a spectacular performance, and had some people arguing that Adesanya’s loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, during a failed attempt to move up and claim the light heavyweight title, has caused “The Last Stylebender” to become totally risk averse, to the detriment of entertainment. Fortunately, Blachowicz has a solution to the problem: they run the fight back, this time at 185 pounds.
