Shinzo Abe Assassination Puts Focus on Right-Wing Church Known for Mass Weddings

By Alice Tecotzky
 3 days ago
A Japanese church with an unusual penchant for holding mass weddings has emerged at the center of the investigation into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination. Tetsuya Yamagami, the man accused...

Pope’s Old Friend From Argentina Is First Female on Vatican Bishops Board

Pope Francis made good on his promise to include more women in Vatican affairs on Wednesday with the appointment of a lay woman he has known since his days in Argentina and two high-ranking nuns to the Dicastery for Bishops, which oversees bishops around the world. It is the first time a lay woman has ever been appointed to any dicastery—which is a department of Vatican affairs—and the first time any women have been named to this particular entity. Sister Raffaella Petrini, who is already the secretary general of the governorate of the Vatican City State, and Sister Yvonne Reungoat, who is the former superior general of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians will serve alongside Maria Lia Zervino, president of the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organizations and longtime friend of Franci,s who urged him last year to include women in the “people’s church.” The women join eight cardinals, an archbishop, a bishop, and a priest on the important dicastery, which oversees the work of more than 5,300 bishops worldwide.
British Novelist Vows to Give All U.S. Royalties to Abortion Activists

Mark Haddon, the English author best known for The Curious Incident of a Dog in the Night, is showing up to support abortion access in the U.S. He announced Wednesday that until Roe v. Wade is reinstated or “some equivalent action is taken,” all of his U.S. royalties for Curious Incident will go toward The National Network of Abortion Funds, an abortion rights group. The book had sold more than 10 million copies as of 2019. In a tweet, Haddon said he’s getting the ball rolling with a £10,000 donation. “It is one part of a wider judicial coup carried out by the Republican Party who have been doggedly undermining democracy while the Democrats play by the rules and place their trust in some nebulous ability the system supposedly has to right itself,” Haddon told The Bookseller. “I wanted to do more than loudly voice my opposition and I’m grateful that the sales of Curious Incident enable me to do that.”
Australian Passing Through U.S. Asked if She’d Recently Had an Abortion Before Being Deported

An Australian woman’s vacation to Canada was ruined during her stopover in California when she was grilled on her abortion history and deported by U.S. immigration. Madolline Gourley, who was passing through Los Angeles last month, complained of being treated like a criminal when she was detained, fingerprinted, and questioned over suspicions about her plan to house- and cat-sit while in Canada in exchange for free accommodation. Gourley said she was twice asked by U.S. immigration officials if she was pregnant during her interrogations, and when she answered that she was not, she was then asked: “Have you recently had an abortion?” Gourley was ultimately deported on a flight back to Brisbane, where she lives, after being denied entry to the U.S. because she was in breach of the terms of a visa waiver program for some foreign citizens that allows for visitors to make short visits for business and tourism but not “regular” employment. A Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson told The Guardian it took “allegations of unprofessional behavior seriously” and would investigate.
US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Punk Band Blasts ‘Hateful’ Oath Keepers After Ex-Far-Right Spox Appears in Band T-Shirt at Jan. 6 Hearing

The punk band Descendents have made clear they want nothing to do with the “hateful” Oath Keepers after a former spokesman for the far-right militia appeared on national TV wearing a T-shirt for the band during his testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In a statement on Twitter, the band wrote, “We completely disavow groups like the Oath Keepers and in no way condone their hateful ideology.” Jason Van Tatenhove, who started to work with the Oath Keepers in 2014 but has since condemned the group, raised eyebrows on social media with his choice of attire during his testimony before the Jan. 6 House committee on Tuesday. Many questioned how someone once affiliated with the far-right group could embrace a punk band known for encouraging equality and condemning racism. Van Tatenhove, after leaving the Oath Keepers, says he is now involved in art and journalism, according to The New York Times. In his testimony Tuesday, he called the Oath Keepers “dangerous” and said he’d cut ties with them when he realized the some members were Holocaust deniers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Wedding#Mass#Christian#Japanese#The Unification Church
Catholic Bishops Drop Opposition to Single Lesbian Petitioning to Foster Kid

A gay, unmarried woman is in the process of becoming a licensed foster parent for a refugee child after a national organization of Catholic bishops said it would no longer oppose her. Kelly Bishop, a Tennessee resident raised in a Southern Baptist household, said in a lawsuit filed last October that she had begun inquiring about fostering a refugee child in 2020. She was directed by federal health agents to Bethany Christian Services, an agency near her home and funded by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The agency allegedly told Easter that she, as a LGBTQ+ adult, could not be considered for fostership, blaming a policy mandated by the bishops’ conference. Easter sued the Department of Health and Human Services, alleging discriminatory treatment based on her sexual orientation. She dropped her suit in June, according to Baptist News Global, several months after the USCCB said it would not stand in the way of single LGBTQ+ people becoming foster parents.
‘Change is possible’: meet the Gen-Zers who embrace climate optimism

When it comes to the climate, each generation represents a different stage of grief. In the 1960s, we ignored signs of climate change and steamed ahead with big energy. In the 1970s and 1980s, anger began to mount. Some scientists, like physicist Carl Sagan, raised red flags around a changing climate, while others, like the head of the UK Met Office John Mason, tried to debunk “alarmist US views”. Meanwhile, fossil fuel companies began investing in PR campaigns to amplify doubt about the climate crisis, a trend that continued well into the 1990s.
Hundreds turn out for pro-choice rally in Santa Rosa

The Women's March Santa Rosa Reproductive Rights Rally saw people from around the North Bay gathering in Santa Rosa Wednesday evening to show support of reproductive rights and protest the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn federal abortion protections. Many were holding colorful and clever handmade signs and waving to passing cars honking in solidarity.   KRCB was there and asked people why they decided to come to Courthouse Square and join in the public rally. Here are some of their answers...   That was Cameron Mason, Randi from Sacramento, Matthew Malik, Leslie Graves, Tess Phliger and Jay Mullano speaking to KRCB at a pro-choice rally in downtown Santa Rosa this week. 
