ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Seby Zavala catching for White Sox Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox listed Seby Zavala as their starting catcher for Monday's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Phillies' Yairo Munoz batting eighth on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Munoz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Odubel Herrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Munoz for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Mets' Patrick Mazeika moving to bench in Wednesday matinee

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Mazeika started behind the plate in Tuesday's loss to the Braves, but he's yielding duties back to Tomas Nido for Wednesday's series finale. Nido will catch for Chris Bassitt and hit ninth.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven will catch for left-hander Austin Gomber on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 10.3 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh in Angels' Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Marsh for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter sitting Tuesday for Yankees

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds. Carpenter started the last six games. Anthony Rizzo will cover the designated hitter role while DJ LeMahieu mans first base. Gleyber Torres will return to play second base and bat second.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mejia will handle catching responsibilities after Christian Bethancourt was rested at home versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Mejia to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seby Zavala
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Heim will catch for right-hander Jon Gray on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Paul Blackburn and Oakland. Sam Huff returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup against Brewers

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Milwaukee's southpaw. Byron Buxton will cover the designated hitter and leadoff roles while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth. Jose Miranda will start on first base and bat fifth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jeimer Candelario starting at third base. Candelario will bat sixth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. numberFire's models project Candelario for...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Dan Vogelbach sitting for Pittsburgh on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dan Vogelbach is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will move to the bench on Tuesday with Yoshi Tsutsugo starting at designated hitter. Tsutsugo will bat fourth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Tsutsugo for 7.8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The Cleveland Guardians
numberfire.com

Pirates' Dan Vogelbach batting second on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Michael Chavis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 9.8 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Twins' Gio Urshela batting eighth on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Urshela will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and Milwaukee. Jose Miranda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 8.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jack Suwinski batting sixth for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Suwinski will start in left field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. Ben Gamel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Suwinski for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf starting for Giants Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Ruf for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Russell Wilson to have 'more ownership' of Broncos' offense

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will "have more ownership of the offense" in Denver, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "I think you'll see a rejuvenated Russ [with the Broncos]," Fowler said via an AFC personnel evaluator. "They are tailoring things around him. He'll have more ownership of the offense and a good supporting cast." Wilson was stuck in a run-centric offense for most of his time with the Seattle Seahawks, but he could become a more prolific fantasy scorer in a Denver offense focused on emphasizing the quarterback's strengths. Wilson is currently being taken as the ninth quarterback in standard redraft leagues.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hunter Renfroe batting eighth for Brewers on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Renfroe will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. Jonathan Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Renfroe for 12.6 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jared Walsh in lineup for Los Angeles Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Walsh is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Walsh for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Yonathan Daza starting in center field. Daza will bat sixth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. numberFire's models project Daza for...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy