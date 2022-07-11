ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Prior Lake man is found safe

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Family members have announced that he has been found.

Original story

An appeal has been issued to find a 19-year-old Prior Lake man who went missing in Savage on Friday.

The Prior Lake Police Department says the man was last seen around 10 a.m. walking away from his vehicle near O’Connell Road and County Road 42.

He is described as being high functioning and on the Autism spectrum. He does not have any belongings with him.

Per a release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Rich is 6’ tall, weighs 200 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt (possibly with “Atari” on the front), black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Prior Lake PD at 952-447-9867.

