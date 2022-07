CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man executed over two decades ago has been identified through DNA testing as the person who killed a Texas girl in 1979, authorities announced Monday.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it had spent decades investigating the September 1979 strangulation death of 12-year-old Lesia Michell Jackson. Jackson went missing after going swimming in her Conroe neighborhood, and her body was found six days later. An autopsy concluded she was sexually assaulted before her death.In October, a new forensic technology called "M-Vac" was used to test evidence believed to be on the girl's clothing,...

