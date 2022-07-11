ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

7-12-22 northwestern’s president-elect steps down to battle cancer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern University’s president-elect is stepping down from the post after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. The school...

WGN Radio

Illinois teacher shortage may cause problems for 2022-2023 school year

Nancy Latham, Executive Director and Council on Teacher Education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why many school districts in the state are facing staff shortages ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Symptoms With Omicron Subvariants, Novavax

Are COVID symptoms changing with the newer variants? Chicago's top doctor explained a noticeable shift happening as omicron subvariants continue to spread. Plus, there's a new vaccine authorized in the U.S., but what makes it different and when could shots begin?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus...
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Cases of New COVID-19 Variants on the Rise

COVID-19 cases are on an uptick across the country and in both DuPage and Will Counties in recent weeks. As of last week, about 72% of cases in the Midwest were either the BA.5 or BA.4 variants, according to CDC data, which groups Illinois with Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. The B.5 strain has emerged as the dominant one and appears to evade immune protection from vaccines prior infections more easily than past variants. The vaccines still remain effective in largely preventing hospitalizations and death, doctors say.
WILL COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Why Are New COVID Variants Bringing More Symptoms? Chicago's Top Doc Explains

With more people across the U.S. contracting the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 subvariants, doctors are warning of new, additional symptoms related to the virus. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have caused more upper respiratory, cold and flu-like symptoms, according to Chicago's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Cash Reward for Information | COVID-19 Update | Naperville Bachelorette Candidates

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the recent armed robbery suspects. On July 9, three armed men robbed the Mobil Gas Station on the 100 block of east Ogden Avenue, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products. They fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan driven by a fourth person. If you have information about the suspects, contact the Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Q985

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Trial for ComEd bribery case involving longtime allies of former Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan delayed

CHICAGO (CBS) – The case involving four longtime allies of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict.The four defendants, former ComEd lobbyist and Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd vice president and later lobbyist John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, were accused of arranging favors for Madigan in exchange for favorable treatment.They were supposed to stand trial in September, but the judge overseeing the case is also assigned to the trial of R. Kelly.Delays in that case knocked the ComEd case off the courts 2022 docket.The...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

NW Chicago mourns the loss of a business and community giant

Don Breede had a huge impact on the Portage Park and Jefferson Park communities, and on the retail fish business in Chicago. When a doctor gave Hagen’s Fish Market owner Don Breede a “get your affairs in order” diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, it was expected he had about a year to live. The cancer finally got him this spring–19 years after the diagnosis. Mr. Breede’s daughter, Tammy Jesse, part of the third generation to operate Hagen’s Fish Market in Portage Park, talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the impact her father, and generations before him, had on Chicago’s fresh fish business. And all you need to know about what kind of person Don was is summed up in a story Tammy tells about him in the audio below.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala: How worried should we be about BA.5 variant

Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala recently joined Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson to discus Omicron BA.5, the coronavirus strain that is currently outpacing other variants in infection and has become the dominant strain in the US as well as across the globe. The latest strain has the ability to reinfect people who have been vaccinated, received antibody treatments, or developed natural immunity from contracting the virus.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WGN Radio

Forever chemicals found in Illinois’ drinking water

Michael Hawthorne, Chicago Tribune’s environment and public health investigative reporter, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a recent report which found that 8 million people in the state get their drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
Borderless Magazine

West Chicago is Cleaning Up the Last of its Nuclear Contamination. Residents Exposed to Radiation Say ‘It’s Not Over’

Sandra and Jesse Arzola in front of Sandra's family’s house in West Chicago, Ill., Saturday, June 25, 2022. The couple lived with Sandra’s family in West Chicago during the 1990s when the city was cleaning up radioactive waste left behind by an old factory last owned by the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation. Jonathan Aguilar/Borderless Magazine.
WEST CHICAGO, IL

