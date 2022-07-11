ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: Most adoptions $50

By Gillian Rawling
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is adopting out all adult shelter cats and dogs for only $50 from...

