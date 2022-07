GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mackinac Island has been named the best island in the continental U.S. by a major travel magazine. Travel + Leisure released its 2022 World’s Best Awards on Tuesday, and the famous Michigan island found itself at the top of the list of Best Islands in the Continental U.S. It beat out islands in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, as well as Massachusetts’ famed Nantucket, which came in third.

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO