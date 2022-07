BOSTON — Police responded to a report of a man who allegedly attacked multiple people on an MBTA train Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Transit Police say at 3:30 p.m., Eugene Wright, 42, of Dorchester, punched, kicked and threatened four passengers on a Red Line train travelling northbound between Ashmont and JFK stations. Officers were met at the JFK platform by alleged victims and witnesses who say the attack was unprovoked and that Wright had thrown a metal bottle at one of the passengers, according to police.

