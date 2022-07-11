ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

Suit: Cleaning service fired Rhode Island woman because she was pregnant

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPIXx_0gbxTHkD00
FILE PHOTO: A Rhode Island woman's lawsuit claims she was fired from a cleaning service when management found out she was pregnant. (gilaxia/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman hired to work for a house cleaning service was fired just days later after management found out that she was pregnant, the woman said in a discrimination lawsuit filed Monday.

The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island on behalf of Bristol resident Julia Schultz alleges that the owners of Merry Maids of Rhode Island violated state civil rights law.

Schultz applied for the house cleaner position in late April 2021 when she was about 16 weeks pregnant, according to the lawsuit.

She attended an orientation program for new hires in early May 2021, during which the company’s co-owner asked if she was pregnant, according to the suit. When she confirmed she was, the co-owner said she could not offer her the job because of its “physical demands” and said she “should be at home taking care” of the baby. She then suggested Schultz reapply after the baby’s birth.

“When I left the building that day, I felt so ashamed, like I was doing something wrong by trying to work while pregnant,” Schultz said.

She added: “Especially with Roe v. Wade getting overturned, it’s even more important now to fight for our rights, fight against the wealth gap between men and women, and empower women, not try to keep them down based on old, outdated traditions.”

A woman who answered the phone at Merry Maids said she did not know about the lawsuit and had no comment.

The suit seeks damages for Schultz, reinstatement and an injunction to bar the company from engaging in similar acts.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Dartmouth Contractor Gets Sudden Glimpse of Life After Death

David Vermette had a strange day on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Dartmouth contractor woke up in paradise. He and his family had taken some time away from his Dartmouth contracting business, Vermette Development/VCORP, to have some fun in the sun down in Miami. It wasn't long before Vermette was experiencing his own "It's A Wonderful Life" moment.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Missing Roxbury teen located

ROXBURY, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story included the name and a picture of the missing teen. Both have been removed now that the teen has been located. A Roxbury teen that had been reported as missing, has been located according to the Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
YARMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, RI
Society
City
Bristol, RI
Bristol, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaning Service#Merry Maids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
1420 WBSM

Acushnet Woman Killed in Rhode Island Crash

PAWTUCKET, RI — A 33-year-old Acushnet woman has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pawtucket on Wednesday evening. Rhode Island State Police said Kristen Ehly was pronounced dead at the scene on I-95 north at Lonsdale Avenue. Her car had gone off the road and hit a guardrail...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WCVB

Minor medical procedure leads to major bill for Massachusetts woman

BURLINGTON, Mass. — It's happened to nearly everyone. What you think is just a minor medical procedure somehow leads to a major bill. Over the last several years, a number of new protections for patients were put in place, including requiring hospitals to post prices online. But one Massachusetts woman called NewsCenter 5 for help after finding it's still hard to dissect what you are paying for.
BURLINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woonsocket man defrauds millions of dollars from IRS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket businessman was sentenced on Thursday for defrauding millions of dollars from the IRS. United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said 44-year-old Jesus Jose Mendez was sentenced to three years probation. The first 52 weekends will be served in a detention facility. Mendez was also...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Kids with developmental disabilities hit hard by mental health crisis

Mental health resources for children were scarce before the pandemic. COVID-19 exacerbated the problem. For more than a year, 25 Investigates has reported on the struggles kids in mental health crisis and in need of in-patient services face. They often end up boarding in hospitals. That’s when a patient waits in an emergency room for a psychiatric, in-patient bed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy