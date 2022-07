If you are a property owner in Baxter County, you might be getting a letter very soon about the value of your property. The reappraisal period has just wrapped up and letters are going out to those property owners whose property value went up. With the real estate market exploding in the last couple of years, the number of property owners in Baxter County who will see an increase is up considerably. Around 23,000 notices are being mailed which is a little over 50% of real estate owners in the county.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO