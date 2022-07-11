The Doomsday Polling – Joe Cunningham Show Notes

Jennifer-Ruth Green is seeking to turn a slice of northwest Indiana red in the House for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president. Green is the Republican nominee in Indiana's 1st Congressional District and is trying to oust Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan after a single, two-year term. Based on political history, it's a daunting challenge since the blue-collar city of Gary, Indiana, and its suburbs and exurbs have been represented by the Democrats since 1931. But with President Joe Biden's popularity continuing to sink amid stubbornly high inflation and spiking gas prices, the 1st District is just the kind of seat House Republicans hope will flip if, as expected, the party wins the majority in November.
Comments / 1