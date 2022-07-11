ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Doomsday Polling – Joe Cunningham Show Notes

By Joe Cunningham
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe...

kpel965.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway calls out 'devastating' new poll for Biden, says Dems 'looking past' Kamala Harris for 2024

Former Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway slammed President Biden Monday over dismal polling indicators, including a New York Times poll indicating 64 percent of Democrats prefer other candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination. Appearing on "The Faulkner Focus," Conway told Harris Faulkner the news is "devastating" for President Biden. KELLYANNE...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Civil Unrest#Economy#Doomsday#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Doomsday Polling#Newstalk#Apple Spotify#Democrats#Nyt#Siena#Democratic#Harvard Harris#Gallup#Gop#Politico#House
AOL Corp

Poll: Biden disapproval hits new high as more Americans say they would vote for Trump

As inflation keeps rising and recession fears loom, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Joe Biden is currently in the worst shape of his presidency. The survey of 1,541 U.S. adults, which was conducted from June 10-13, found that if another presidential election were held today, more registered voters say they would cast ballots for Donald Trump (44%) than for Biden (42%) — even though the House Jan. 6 committee has spent the last week linking Trump to what it called a “seditious conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election and laying the groundwork for possible criminal prosecution.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green aims to flip traditionally blue Indiana House seat

Jennifer-Ruth Green is seeking to turn a slice of northwest Indiana red in the House for the first time since Herbert Hoover was president. Green is the Republican nominee in Indiana's 1st Congressional District and is trying to oust Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan after a single, two-year term. Based on political history, it's a daunting challenge since the blue-collar city of Gary, Indiana, and its suburbs and exurbs have been represented by the Democrats since 1931. But with President Joe Biden's popularity continuing to sink amid stubbornly high inflation and spiking gas prices, the 1st District is just the kind of seat House Republicans hope will flip if, as expected, the party wins the majority in November.
GARY, IN
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s lawyer is talking to the feds

BREAKING — “Former President DONALD TRUMP’s attorney JUSTIN CLARK interviewed with federal investigators two weeks ago, the Justice Department revealed in a court filing early Monday morning, a significant development that could reverberate in multiple investigations facing Trump’s inner circle.” More from Kyle Cheney. THE...
POTUS
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy