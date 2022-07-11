Bloomberg Second Measure Expands Transaction Dataset Offering

A lot has changed in the world of content, but one thing has not: the need to create something that engages audiences in a meaningful way. Social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok show that audiences need engaging posts and videos they can learn from and share with others. TikTok had 94 million downloads last year, and new content is uploaded to Instagram and other platforms every minute. Until now, you would be hard-pressed to find a similar phenomenon in financial content. However, reliable and engaging financial content is especially critical now. A lack of personal finance knowledge costs an estimated average of $1,389 per individual, or $352 billion total, in the U.S. each year, according to a new survey from the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). Meanwhile, debt levels have continued to climb. The national student loan debt topped $1.6 trillion this year with just under 44 million borrowers. Household credit card debt is also rising, seeing its largest quarterly increase in at least 22 years, now at $860 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

