ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 21:24:00 Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jackson, north central Gulf, northeastern Bay and Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, west central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1115 AM EDT/1015 AM CDT/ At 1021 AM EDT/921 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Vernon, Marianna, Blountstown, Springfield, Hiland Park, Bradford, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Wausau, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Abe Springs, Dirego Park, College Station, Chipola and Camps Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 464 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE KENT NEW CASTLE
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Holt, east central Keya Paha and west central Boyd Counties through 730 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Naper, or 24 miles west of Spencer, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Naper and Dustin. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 86 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOYD COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Rip Current Statement#Northwest
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Marshall, Rutherford, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Coffee; Marshall; Rutherford; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Marshall County in Middle Tennessee Southern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Coffee County in Middle Tennessee Bedford County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 751 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chapel Hill to Bell Buckle, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shelbyville, Manchester, Tullahoma, Chapel Hill, Wartrace, Eagleville, Bell Buckle, Normandy, Christiana, Beechgrove, Raus, Fosterville, Summitville, Rover, Belfast, Deason, Hillsboro, Bradyville, Farmington and Unionville. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 87 and 127. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 543 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Freeman, or 19 miles west of Casa Grande, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 167. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 168. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the time of the evening high tide. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches including Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 7.1 to 7.3 feet will occur this evening around 1020 PM PDT. In addition, and a long- period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Carbon; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stillwater County in south central Montana North central Carbon County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 340 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Columbus to near Joliet, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. At 335 PM, 69 mph wind was reported 2 miles east southeast of Columbus. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Billings, Columbus, Laurel, Lockwood, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Broadview, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Hailstone Wildlife Refuge, Molt, Silesia, Acton, Park City, Rapelje and Comanche. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARBON COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Western Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chippewa Lake, or near Medina, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Medina, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, North Canton, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Navarre, Chippewa Lake, New Franklin, Norton, Fairlawn and Canal Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix, Glendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; North Phoenix, Glendale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 930 PM MST At 849 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tolleson, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Avondale, Goodyear, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park, Glendale Sports Complex, Phoenix International Raceway, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Glendale, Camelback Ranch and Komatke. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 125 and 143. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 198 and 201. US Highway 60 between mile markers 149 and 160. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Caledonia; Chittenden; Essex; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Rutland; Washington; Windsor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VT . VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADDISON CALEDONIA CHITTENDEN ESSEX FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE ORANGE ORLEANS RUTLAND WASHINGTON WINDSOR
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kern County through 530 PM PDT At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of California City, or 35 miles southwest of Ridgecrest, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kern County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Madison; Meagher; Park; Sweet Grass; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 467 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN MADISON MEAGHER PARK SWEET GRASS WHEATLAND
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 01:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Miami-Dade County through 245 AM EDT At 202 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Black Point, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Homestead, Coral Gables, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Homestead Base, Naranja, Richmond West, Richmond Heights, Country Walk, Leisure City, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Zoo Miami, Goulds and The Hammocks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 21:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Deer Lodge, southeastern Granite and south central Powell Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 934 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Philipsburg, or 18 miles west of Anaconda, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, lightning, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Deer Lodge, Philipsburg, Maxville, Porters Corner, Princeton and Georgetown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 21:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 917 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Palo Verde to near Luke AFB to Youngtown, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 88 and 135. US Highway 60 between mile markers 122 and 150. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 12. Locations impacted include Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Tonopah, Sun City West, Waddell, Cashion, Circle City, Sun City and Wittmann. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and northern Jefferson Counties through 1145 PM MDT At 1043 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Warm Springs, or 14 miles northwest of Butte, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Helena, Boulder, East Helena, Montana City, Basin, Wickes, Rimini, Alhambra, Corbin, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Austin, Elkhorn State Park, Marysville, Clancy, Canyon Creek and Jefferson City. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 140 220. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Salt Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, especially areas west of I-15. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon. Storms will trend drier farther west and north, with little precipitation and stronger wind potential for storms along the Nevada and Idaho borders. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any storms will be capable of gusty outflow winds, especially west of I-15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Concern is higher due to recent hot and dry conditions. As such, even wetting thunderstorms may be capable of new starts.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy