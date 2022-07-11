ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sound of the screaming goats in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is from a Taylor Swift meme, says director

By Jason Guerrasio
 3 days ago
The screaming goats in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios
  • The goats in the new Marvel movie "Thor: Love and Thunder" weren't originally supposed to scream.
  • Then director Taika Waititi heard about the Taylor Swift "I Knew You Were Trouble" meme.
  • He told Insider he saw the "fan-made one with the goat sounds" and thought it was "so funny."

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is filled with silly moments, but perhaps the silliest is a pair of giant screaming goats the Marvel superhero is given as a gift at the beginning of the movie.

The goats are cannon in the Thor comics, as the duo are the majestic creatures that pull his chariot. In the movie, they pull the large Viking ship that Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Jane (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) use to go in search of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

But what's the deal with the goats screaming?

"They were never meant to be screaming," Waititi, who along with playing Korg is also the movie's writer-director, told Insider.

"The goats were always going to be in there because they are in the comics, but we didn't know how they would sound," he continued. "Then someone in post-production found this meme of a Taylor Swift song that has screaming goats in it. I didn't even know that existed."

"A lot of people think it's me screaming," he said. "It's not."

Following the release of Swift's single "I Knew You Were Trouble" in late 2012 from her Red album, a YouTube video was posted of the music video along with spliced-in footage of a screaming goat. It went viral. You can even watch Swift's delighted reaction to the now-iconic "I Knew You Were Trouble" goat version below.

And now, close to a decade later, the same scream is in a Marvel movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZEHP_0gbxSHmQ00
"Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Waititi said the goat screams came to his attention when the Swift meme was included in an update on the creation of the goats.

"One of the vendors that was making the CG goats, they just added the Taylor Swift song 'I Knew You Were Trouble,' but the fan-made one with the goat sounds, and we just thought it was so funny," Waititi said.

"It was just a shot of how the CG creatures were coming along, it wasn't meant for the film or anything, it was just an update. And the screams were freakin' awesome," he continued.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is currently in theaters.

