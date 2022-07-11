ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado forecast: How long will this ‘cold’ front last?

By Jessica Lebel
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After hitting 100-degree temperatures both days over the weekend, Denver saw a much-needed cold front on Monday. The cooler weather won’t last long, with highs returning to the 90s by Tuesday.

There will be scattered rain showers Monday evening with mostly cloudy skies.

Condoleezza Rice joins new Broncos ownership group

Warmer weather and sunshine move back in on Tuesday with a high temperature in the low 90s and a 20% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.

There will be a 10% chance for storms on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures close to the triple digits on Thursday and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xb4eX_0gbxSE8F00

Storm chances will go up heading into next weekend with temperatures cooling to the low 90s on Sunday.

OutThere Colorado

With an inch of rain per 30 minutes possible, flash flooding concerns widespread in Colorado

A large portion of Colorado's mountainous region is set to be under a flash flood watch for much of the day on Friday as storms move through the state. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding risk encompasses many mountains towns, including Estes Park, Vail, the Steamboat Springs area, Breckenridge, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and the foothills near Boulder. From 11 AM on Friday until 9 PM, heavy rainfall is expected, possibly falling at a rate of one inch per a 30-to-45-minute span.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Monday is the coolest day in about two weeks, don't expect it to last

After 100 degree heat along the Front Range over the weekend, Monday will be pleasantly cooler.Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler on Monday compared to Saturday and Sunday. Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday which set a new record high temperature for July 9. Sunday was even hotter with 101 degrees which was just shy of the record from July 10, 2016 which is 102 degrees.Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is almost 10 degrees below normal for the middle of July and the coolest weather in...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Hidden family gem getaway

Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies takes us behind the scenes of some hidden gem destination that’s right in our own backyard. Three Forks Ranch is just hours away from Denver and it’s a secluded ranch to truly disconnect from the everyday and create memories to last a lifetime. The ranch is located just 40 […]
DENVER, CO
kunc.org

Helicopters are back in the air to protect northern Colorado's water

Work to protect water quality on the northern Front Range resumes this week with a whir of helicopter blades in Poudre Canyon. For the second year in a row, those aircraft will drop mulch on areas burned by the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 — an effort to stabilize burned soil and keep ashy debris out of rivers.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX31 Denver

CPW adds voluntary fishing closures on some mountain rivers

DENVER (KDVR) – Those who’ve been planning a trip to some high-country rivers may want to consider a rain check now that officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife have imposed voluntary fishing restrictions for three rivers. According to CPW, those who’ve been planning to fish in sections of...
FRASER, CO
9News

Extreme wind shear diverts planes from Denver

DENVER — A few small thunderstorms popped up on Sunday afternoon near Denver International Airport after the second straight day of 100-degree heat. Even though the storms only produced a dribble of rain with light winds on the ground near the runways, they caused quite a bit of trouble higher up in the atmosphere.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

