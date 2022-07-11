ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Roy Cooper signs $27.9B budget for 2022-23 fiscal year

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Republican-backed adjustments to North Carolina's budget were signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday, ensuring that state workers will get slightly larger pay raises and that construction projects and state reserves will receive billions of dollars more than initially planned.

The signing marks the second year in a row that he's accepted the GOP's comprehensive state government spending plan after vetoing budget bills in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The measure alters the second year of the two-year budget bill that Cooper signed last November.

Cooper said the measure included "critical investments in education, economic development, transportation and the state workforce." Cooper also announced that North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency would expire Aug. 15 after almost 2 1/2 years because of budget language that gives flexibility to his health department to respond to the pandemic.

Cooper had until Monday night - 10 days after the House and Senate gave final legislative approval to their $27.9 billion plan - to sign the bill or veto it, or it otherwise would become law without his signature.

Absent from the enacted measure is any reference to Medicaid expansion, which has been intertwined with Cooper - a big expansion booster - and budget negotiations since 2019. The House and Senate approved separate, competing measures in June that either accepted expansion or laid out a path to expansion, but no compromise was reached.

"Negotiations are occurring now and we are closer than ever to agreement on Medicaid expansion, therefore a veto of this budget would be counterproductive," Cooper added.

With more than 30 Democratic lawmakers ultimately voting for the agreement, Cooper faced the pressure of a veto override vote by Republicans later this month that would be successful if as few as five Democrats stuck with them.

Cooper released this statement after signing the budget bill:

"Today, I signed the state budget (HB 103) that includes critical investments in education, economic development, transportation and the state workforce. This budget does not include Medicaid Expansion, but the leadership in both the House and Senate now support it and both chambers have passed it. Negotiations are occurring now and we are closer than ever to agreement on Medicaid Expansion, therefore a veto of this budget would be counterproductive."

Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore released this joint statement about Gov. Cooper signing the revised state budget into law:

"The General Assembly passed the 2022 budget with strong bipartisan support, and we are pleased Gov. Cooper signed this responsible spending plan into law. Moving forward, we are committed to working together to improve healthcare access and expand Medicaid, while providing the necessary safeguards to preserve the state's fiscal strength. Active negotiations are occurring now toward that end."

The measure, which covers the year starting July 1, decides what to do with well over $6 billion in additional revenue collections by mid-2023 above and beyond what had been anticipated when the two-year budget was drawn up.

There are no supplement tax cuts beyond the income tax rate reduction that the two-year budget law already directed occurred this year and next. Republicans portrayed the measure as designed to keep the state on firm financial footing amid inflation and worries about a recession.

Not counted among the $27.9 billion is another $7.7 billion in reserves and for items like state government construction and local water and wastewater projects, as well as incentives to attempt to bring more companies to North Carolina. Those funds will help boost the state's rainy-day reserve to a record $4.75 billion and create a new $1 billion "Stabilization and Inflation Reserve" that could be tapped to address eroding tax collections and rising prices.

The adjustments will increase next year's 2.5% raise for rank-and-file state employees already in place to 3.5%, while average pay raises for teachers for the upcoming school year will grow from roughly 2.5% to 4.2%, with first-year teachers seeing $37,000 base salaries. Cooper's budget proposal from May had sought slightly higher pay raises for both teachers and workers.

Also included is another $56 million more annually on taxpayer-funded scholarship for children to attend private schools - a program Cooper strongly opposes.

The proposal actually spends $1 billion more on K-12 schools, community colleges and the University of North Carolina system compared to last year, or nearly $16.5 billion. But critics of Republican education policy say lawmakers have failed to comply fully with a judge-approved step-by-step plan to address state educational inequities. The state Supreme Court will hear arguments next month on whether courts can transfer money from state coffers to fulfill what is known as the Leandro decision.

The budget law also directs that $193 million in sales tax collections be used to help build transportation projects, rather than go into the state's general fund coffers. The portion of sales tax going to two highway funds would triple by mid-2024.

caro.news

NC’s Budget – What’s in it for you?

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state budget into law this week, marking the second year in a row that he’s accepted the Republican’s comprehensive state spending plan after vetoing budget bills in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The budget alters the second year of the two-year budget bill Cooper signed last November. It also lifts the state of emergency in place since the coronavirus pandemic reached North Carolina in March 2020. Cooper’s office said the budget includes changes to “ensure flexibility” for the Department of Health and Human Services to respond to the pandemic and so the emergency order will lift on August 15.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

North Carolina likely nearing Medicaid expansion compromise, governor says. Here’s what that could mean

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – State Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem) says he shares some of the optimism expressed by Gov. Roy Cooper that Medicaid expansion in North Carolina could happen sooner rather than later. Cooper told The News & Observer of Raleigh on Wednesday that he hopes a resolution to the disagreement between the state Senate […]
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinajournal.com

Steinburg to resign N.C. Senate seat

On Friday, State Sen. Bob Steinburg is expected to announce he is resigning his seat in the N.C. General Assembly. He will officially resign at the end of the month, telling Carolina Journal that he plans a future career in legislative advocacy. State law requires a six-month “cooling-off” period before former legislators can begin active lobbying in the General Assembly.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Democrats launch North Carolina TV ads to attack Republicans’ comments on abortion

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Democrats on Thursday are releasing a new television ad in North Carolina to attack Republicans about abortion and recruit volunteers to help with a national campaign. The DNC’s ad, called “They Said It Themselves,” focuses on  Republicans’ public comments about abortion rights and promotes a website called DefendChoice.org to recruit volunteers […]
ELECTIONS
North Carolina State
The Associated Press

Cooper signs NC budget; COVID-19 emergency to end Aug. 15

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican-backed adjustments to North Carolina’s budget were signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday, ensuring that state workers will get slightly larger pay raises and that construction projects and state reserves will receive billions of dollars more than initially planned. The signing marks the second year in a row that Cooper has accepted the GOP’s comprehensive state government spending plan after vetoing budget bills in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The measure alters the second year of the two-year budget bill that he signed last November. Cooper said the measure included “critical investments in education, economic development, transportation and the state workforce.” Cooper also announced that North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency would expire Aug. 15 after almost 2 1/2 years because of budget language that gives flexibility to his health department to respond to the pandemic. Cooper had until Monday night — 10 days after the House and Senate gave final legislative approval to their $27.9 billion plan — to sign the bill or veto it, or it otherwise would become law without his signature.
Veronica Charnell Media

Does North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Need to Modify The State Tenant and Landlord Law?

Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move. Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.
Roy Cooper
WITN

Judge: North Carolina voters with disabilities can choose who helps them

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has blocked North Carolina laws that greatly restrict who can help people with disabilities seek absentee ballots and fill them out. U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle ruled this week in favor of Disability Rights North Carolina, which sued the State Board of Elections.
CNBC

By putting partisanship aside, North Carolina ranks No. 1 in America's Top States for Business, with the nation’s strongest economy

Always a contender in CNBC's annual state competitiveness rankings, North Carolina finishes on top for the first time. Political leaders in the Tar Heel State keep managing to put partisanship aside to build the nation's strongest economy. Other top finishers are Washington, Virginia, Colorado and Texas. This year's Bottom State...
TEXAS STATE
WRAL

NC's 65 and older population, on fixed-income struggling with inflation

NC's 65 and older population, on fixed-income struggling with inflation. Many of North Carolina's adult population 65 and older are struggling with pressures of rising inflation while also trying to pay for health care and housing. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard Strong. Reporter: Keely Arthur.
#Fiscal Year#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Raleigh#Republican#Democratic#Gop#House#Senate#Medicaid
The Richmond Observer

Treasurer Folwell announces record $105M in NCCash claims paid

RALEIGH — The Unclaimed Property Division of the Department of State Treasurer announced this week that it had paid 178,857 claims amounting to more than $105 million during the 2022 fiscal year. UPD is part of DST led by State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA. Both the number of claims paid, and the total amount claimed, represent a historical record for UPD.
POLITICS
Republican Party
Politics
WRAL News

Dozens more NC stores caught overcharging for items in 2022, state audit shows

Raleigh, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, according to audits from the state government. “Normally we hand out nearly $40,000 to $50,000 in fines where stores have been overcharging, and this past year it was over half a million,” said Chad Parker, the Standards Measurement Manager for the Department of Agriculture.
RALEIGH, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Chip Maker to Add 1,800 Jobs in North Carolina with New Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A North Carolina maker of semiconductors for...
ECONOMY
