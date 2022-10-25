ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
HAZELTON, ND
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new store may be breaking ground in north Bismarck. Fleet Farm has plans to build a store along the west side of Highway 83. A public hearing will be held at the Bismarck City Commission Tuesday to get approval for rezoning the land. Developer Ron Knutson said they are asking the city to use part of their half-cent sales tax to put stop lights on the intersection of Highway 83 and 64th Avenue.
BISMARCK, ND
Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
MANDAN, ND
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette

*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
BISMARCK, ND
Community supports Dickinson man after diabetic coma

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After suffering a diabetic infection, a Dickinson man has a long road to recovery. But Eric Sticka says he’s not going through it alone. “The doctors said I wasn’t supposed to live, you know what I mean, and I thank Jesus every day,” said Eric Sticka, Dickinson.
DICKINSON, ND
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"

(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
FARGO, ND
Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location

The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
BISMARCK, ND
Several North Dakota legislative leaders, stakeholders urge no vote on Issue 1

(Bismarck, ND) -- Leaders from nearly twenty-five different organizations met in Bismarck Wednesday to denounce term limits and urge voters to vote “no” on North Dakota Constitutional Measure 1, which is on the general election ballot November 8th. Constitutional Measure 1 would limit state legislators to serving eight...
BISMARCK, ND
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck

After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
BISMARCK, ND
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #10!

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
NEW SALEM, ND
Bismarck, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fargo Davies High School football team will have a game with Bismarck Legacy High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
BISMARCK, ND
IRS changes 401(k) contribution limit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Internal Revenue Service has made adjustments to tax brackets and 401(k) contributions that just might affect you and your family. Matthew Obrien says he doesn’t pay much attention to his 401(k). “I mean, I have one, but it’s not something that I’d say is my primary focus when investing,” said Obrien, of Bismarck. But if he changes his mind, next year he and everyone else will be able to contribute more to their 401(k) account. “I think the government wants people to continue to save for their retirement. By raising the limits that people can put in, they’re just encouraging that. But also, social security getting stretched thinner and thinner and thinner, we’re going to have to rely on ourselves to save for our retirement.
BISMARCK, ND
