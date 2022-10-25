BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Internal Revenue Service has made adjustments to tax brackets and 401(k) contributions that just might affect you and your family. Matthew Obrien says he doesn’t pay much attention to his 401(k). “I mean, I have one, but it’s not something that I’d say is my primary focus when investing,” said Obrien, of Bismarck. But if he changes his mind, next year he and everyone else will be able to contribute more to their 401(k) account. “I think the government wants people to continue to save for their retirement. By raising the limits that people can put in, they’re just encouraging that. But also, social security getting stretched thinner and thinner and thinner, we’re going to have to rely on ourselves to save for our retirement.

