These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
First day of the 2022 Main Street Summit in Bismarck
The annual event is part of Governor Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize the state's communities.
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
KFYR-TV
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new store may be breaking ground in north Bismarck. Fleet Farm has plans to build a store along the west side of Highway 83. A public hearing will be held at the Bismarck City Commission Tuesday to get approval for rezoning the land. Developer Ron Knutson said they are asking the city to use part of their half-cent sales tax to put stop lights on the intersection of Highway 83 and 64th Avenue.
Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette
*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
KFYR-TV
Community supports Dickinson man after diabetic coma
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After suffering a diabetic infection, a Dickinson man has a long road to recovery. But Eric Sticka says he’s not going through it alone. “The doctors said I wasn’t supposed to live, you know what I mean, and I thank Jesus every day,” said Eric Sticka, Dickinson.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
Woman finds opioid recovery at Bismarck treatment center
One mother in Bismarck says she needed help getting off pain pills. And she found it at a new treatment center in Bismarck.
Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location
The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
This event is FREE and open to the public.
Time To Scare Your Pants Off At Bismarck’s Tunnel Of Terror
Your ghoulish group doesn't even have to get out of the car
Holle hopes to become youngest elected lawmaker in North Dakota
He's 18 years old, but if elected, Holle would become the youngest lawmaker in the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Several North Dakota legislative leaders, stakeholders urge no vote on Issue 1
(Bismarck, ND) -- Leaders from nearly twenty-five different organizations met in Bismarck Wednesday to denounce term limits and urge voters to vote “no” on North Dakota Constitutional Measure 1, which is on the general election ballot November 8th. Constitutional Measure 1 would limit state legislators to serving eight...
Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC reveals 5-year economic development plan
This is what led the Chamber to team up with Next Move Group, a national economic development consulting firm to come up with a five-year economic development strategic plan.
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #10!
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Bismarck, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KFYR-TV
IRS changes 401(k) contribution limit
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Internal Revenue Service has made adjustments to tax brackets and 401(k) contributions that just might affect you and your family. Matthew Obrien says he doesn’t pay much attention to his 401(k). “I mean, I have one, but it’s not something that I’d say is my primary focus when investing,” said Obrien, of Bismarck. But if he changes his mind, next year he and everyone else will be able to contribute more to their 401(k) account. “I think the government wants people to continue to save for their retirement. By raising the limits that people can put in, they’re just encouraging that. But also, social security getting stretched thinner and thinner and thinner, we’re going to have to rely on ourselves to save for our retirement.
