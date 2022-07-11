Multiple individuals in Guadalupe County drug trafficking organization arrested

Law enforcement in Guadalupe County have arrested multiple individuals following a nearly two-year investigation into a local drug trafficking organization.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said investigators learned the organization distributed methamphetamines, counterfeit percocet pills, and Alprazolam pills.

The search warrants were executed Friday morning at a residence in the 600 block of North Guadalupe Street and in the 3000 block of Old Ilka Road, the sheriff's office said.

"Multiple undercover operations over this period resulted in seizing over a kilogram of Methamphetamine linked to this organization, as well counterfeit Percocet Pills," said the sheriff's office. "These counterfeit pills were laboratory confirmed to contain Fentanyl, a highly potent and dangerous Opioid."

The associates of the drug trafficking organization who have been arrested are: Sam Medina Garcia, Marcus Rose, Jesse Celaya, Jessie Joe Rodriguez, Sonia Yvonne Garcia, Gregorio Rodriguez, Adele Sassenhagen, Christine Lee Bolton and Jonathan Bordovsky.

"During the execution of Search Warrants this morning additional methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl pills, and 5 firearms were seized," said the sheriff's office. "Additional Arrests are anticipated in relation to this investigation."