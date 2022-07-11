America Headed for 'Real Economic Pain': Top Investment Firm
BlackRock reported Monday that "major spending shifts" and "production constraints," rather than excessive demand, have been driving...www.newsweek.com
Living off debt is a sure way of leading to failure. After a half century of spending beyond our means the chickens are coming home to roost.
No 💩 Sherlock...we knew that the minute the dictator was installed on 1.21.2021...his voters, lamestream media,brandon administration and demonCrats are just recieving the memo.Meanwhile,I hope the 81M people that allegedly voted for this madness is happy with their end results❗😡👊🏾😬🤮
Lets see thats been coming since 2008 when they never fixed the underlying problems that gave us the Great Recession. Not only that they made it exponentially worse.
