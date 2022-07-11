'Saturation patrol': Deputies, troopers issue 116 citations

CAMDEN — Area law enforcement officers issued more than 110 traffic citations during a “saturation patrol” in Camden County Friday afternoon and evening.

Sixteen officers from four area law enforcement agencies took part in the saturation patrol, which targeted key county roadways from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

According to Lt. B.C. Henderson of the Camden Sheriff’s Office, 116 citations were issued. Of those, 74 were for speeding, six for driving while license revoked, five for seat belt or child restraint violations, four for drug offenses, and two for driving without insurance. Twenty-five others were issued for violations listed as “other.”

Participating in the saturation patrol were deputies from the Camden, Currituck and Pasquotank sheriff’s offices, and troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

“These law enforcement officers received overwhelmingly positive compliments from the public who noticed the increased presence and enforcement initiative,” Henderson said Monday. “I am incredibly grateful for their professionalism while here in Camden County. We intend to organize additional multi-jurisdiction events such as this one in the near future, and will continue to do so.”

Henderson said efforts such as Friday’s patrol are making a difference to traffic safety in Camden County.

“According to crash data from N.C. Department of Transportation, in 2018 Camden County was ranked the 24th (safest county),” he said. “Through collaborative efforts, in 2021 we were ranked second. Our goal is for Camden County to become the number 1 safest N.C. county for motorists.”

On Friday, at a meeting before the operation began, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said his deputies have heard several residents’ complaints about speeding and reckless driving in the county.

The operation centered on N.C. Highway 343 North, U.S. Highway 17 and U.S. Highway 158. A reporter covering the patrol saw several motorists pulled over at each of the targeted roadways between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The operation was held in conjunction with the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, Jones said.