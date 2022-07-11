ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

By SAM METZ, JENNIFER McDERMOTT and STEVE KARNOWSKI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge on Monday granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions, as implications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade reverberate nationwide. With the decision, abortion remains legal up to...

Texas sues Biden administration for requiring abortions in medical emergencies

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, R, sued the Biden administration over federal rules that require abortions be provided in medical emergencies to save the life of the mother, even in states with near-total bans. "The Biden Administration seeks to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion...
Graham, trying to quash subpoena, denies election meddling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham wasn’t seeking to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump's narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden, his lawyers said in a federal court filing.
Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He’s on an advertising spree that’s made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania. And he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts. The only thing missing from one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races this year is the candidate himself. Fetterman, 52, has yet to return to the campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke required surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator and prompted a revelation that he had a serious heart condition. The advertisements currently on the air were recorded before the stroke. He hasn’t fielded questions from the press. And when the hoodie- and shorts-wearing Fetterman did make a campaign appearance, it was under tightly controlled circumstances and without advance notice to reporters.
Trump supporter charged with fraud in what he said was politically motivated arson at his home

When Denis Vladmirovich Molla told authorities that his camper was set on fire and his garage defaced, the Minnesota man said that whoever carried out the attack was motivated by the "Trump 2020" flag he had displayed from his vehicle. As pictures circulated of a vandalized garage door in September 2020 that was spray-painted with "Biden 2020," "BLM" and an anarchy symbol, Molla collected thousands of dollars for the reported arson through his insurance company and online donations from sympathetic Trump supporters who denounced the politically motivated attack.
Conservatives Called an Ohio Rape Case Fake News. Now an Arrest Has Been Made

An arrest has been made in the case of a 10-year-old girl who sought an abortion in Indiana after services were allegedly denied to her in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Gershon Fuentes, age 27, was arrested on Tuesday. Law enforcement officials say Fuentes confessed to raping the child — whose identity has not been released to preserve her privacy — on at least two occasions, and has been charged with rape.
Man Charged in Rape of 10-Year-Old Who Traveled for Abortion

A man in Ohio has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who was forced to travel to Indiana to get an abortion after Ohio’s restrictive abortion law went into effect following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. According to The Columbus Dispatch, the suspect was...
Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights leader and trailblazing educator Mary McLeod Bethune on Wednesday became the first Black person elevated by a state for recognition in the Capitol's Statuary Hall. Florida commissioned the project after a grassroots campaign succeeded last year in removing a statue of Edmund Kirby Smith,...
California Becomes First State to Move Back School Start Times

Go ahead and hit that snooze button one more time. High school and middle school classes in California will start later than ever when the school year begins this fall. That means that students (and the parents who schlep them to school) can look forward to a little extra sleep.
States With the Highest Union Participation Rates

The U.S. economy today in some ways offers the most favorable conditions workers have had in many years. The unemployment rate is as low as it has been in two decades, having bounced back from a COVID-induced spike in 2020. Simultaneously, the wave of quits and job switches now known as the Great Resignation shows that workers are on the hunt for better jobs. To recruit and retain employees in a tight labor market, employers are raising wages and offering better benefits and flexible working arrangements.
Gaetz friend faces December sentencing as he helps in probes

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sentencing for a former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been set for December, as his lawyer indicated that his client continues to cooperate with federal investigators in multiple jurisdictions. After several postponements, former Seminole County...
Defendant: Ex-governor ordered payments to NFL's Brett Favre

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is...
Scientific Games’ lottery playbook succeeded, then spread

The growth of the lottery business nationwide was inspired in large part by the lobbying innovations of a single multinational gambling company, Scientific Games Holdings LP. A 1986 memo from Scientific Games co-founder and then-Chairman John R. Koza described a “draft version of our new model state lottery law which we distribute widely each year to state legislators and government officials in non-lottery states.”
