11 displaced in Arlington apartment fire

By Andrew Greenstein
 3 days ago
Photo credit stevenmaltby/Getty Images

Eleven people have been displaced after a four-alarm fire at an Arlington apartment building.

It happened on Sunday at the Running Brook Apartments on Little Brook Ln.

While the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes by the first responding units, the scorching heat elevated the response to four alarms.

A civilian was taken to a hospital for treatment of a lower-body injury, and a firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

While it was determined that the fire started in the attic, the cause is still under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

