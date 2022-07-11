Cherokee Nation expands $150 clothing assistance program for college, career tech students

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced Monday it's expanded its $150 clothing assistance program to young college and career tech students in an effort to combat economic barriers.

Last week Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced the program for Cherokees from birth to 18, making it the largest clothing assistance program in Cherokee history. The expanded program is for any Cherokee Nation citizen in college or career tech and up to age 22.

“Deputy Chief Warner and I heard from parents and students attending college and career tech about the rising costs,” Hoskin said. “Although we cannot guarantee this kind of assistance every year, today’s economic conditions call upon us to do all we can to help more of our citizens.”

There are no residency restrictions or income guidelines for the program. Applicants must be Cherokee Nation citizens as of July 7, 2022, and proof of high school, college or career tech enrollment will be required for applicants aged 19-22.

“During the past three years under the Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan we have committed over $750 million in direct financial assistance to Cherokee citizens here on the reservation and across the country,” Warner said. “This latest program will reach thousands of young Cherokees as they return to school or head to college or career tech campuses and is over a $13 million investment.”

Cherokee Nation Human Services will accept applications for the school clothing assistance program until July 29 at 5 p.m. through the tribe’s online Gadugi Portal. Applicants can also visit any of the following office locations any time Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.:

17675 S. Muskogee Ave. Tahlequah, at the Cherokee Nation W. W. Keeler Tribal Complex Human Services Department

406 W. Locust St. Stilwell, OK

750 S. Cherokee Suite N Catoosa, OK

307/309 N. Dogwood Ave Sallisaw, OK

1501 N. Industrial Park Rd. Jay, OK

219 N.E. 1st St. Pryor, OK

Additionally, Human Services staff will be available for the following community sign-up events from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the dates below: