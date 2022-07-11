ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New prime minister to be announced on September 5

By Gavin Cordon
 2 days ago

Tory MPs will begin the process of voting for a new leader on Wednesday, with Boris Johnson’s successor to be finally announced on September 5.

Following a meeting of the 1922 Committee executive, the chairman Sir Graham Brady said nominations will open and close on Tuesday.

In order to stand, a candidate will need the support of 20 MPs – potentially making it harder for some of the less well-known contenders to make it onto the ballot paper.

The first ballot of MPs will then take place on Wednesday, with any candidate who fails to get at least 30 votes expected to drop out.

A second ballot will follow on Thursday with further ballots to be held next week until the list of candidates is whittled down to a final two – who will go forward into a postal ballot of party members.

Sir Graham said the final result would be announced on September 5, when MPs return to Westminster following their summer break.

He said it was a “perfectly reasonable” timetable that would allow hustings to take place around the country over the summer.

