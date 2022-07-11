ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endorsement: Keep Nora Rupert on Broward School Board, District 7

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
Nora Rupert is a candidate for Broward County School Board, District 7.

Change is coming to the Broward School Board. Two long-time incumbents did not seek re-election and a third went to the state Senate. Regardless of who wins in six school board races on the ballot, the nine-member board will look much different by November.

That makes institutional knowledge and stability more important than usual. New board members will need experienced hands to mentor them, provided those incumbents have proven themselves in office — and Nora Rupert has. She deserves to be re-elected this year.

[ Questionnaire: Nora Rupert, candidate for Broward County School Board, District 7 ]

Since first elected in 2010, Rupert has at times been the board’s equivalent of the mythical Cassandra, offering warnings and advice that all too often went unheeded but were in hindsight the right thing to do. She was an early critic of former Superintendent Robert Runcie, who now faces a perjury indictment, especially regarding his communication with the board and key stakeholders.

In 2014, as a massive school construction program backed by $800 million in voter-approved borrowing became mired in unwarranted delays, it was Rupert who sounded the alarm that regular reports on construction projects existed but were not being turned over to the board.

“We have a new superintendent, we have a lot of new chiefs and associates, we’re doing a great dive when it comes to academics and financials, and I am a strong, strong school board member and I will still be that person to stand up,” Rupert told the Sun Sentinel editorial board. “I’m not afraid to say no, ask questions (and) not afraid to vote for what is right for this district. Especially with the timing we’re in, we don’t want someone training on the job when we’re in such a tumultuous time right now.”

[ Watch: Sun Sentinel Editorial Board endorsement interview for Broward School Board, District 7 ]

North Broward’s District 7 includes Lighthouse Point, Hillsboro Beach, Pompano Beach, Margate, Coconut Creek and Deerfield Beach. All voters living in the district of any political party are eligible to cast ballots in this nonpartisan race. The election is Aug. 23. The winner will serve a four-year term at a salary of $47,189 a year.

Rupert’s opponent is Merceydes Morassi, a psychologist and adjunct professor at Florida International University who until last year was also the owner and clinical director of Kids Life Solutions, a company using behavior analysis to help children with autism. She cites a state law passed this year (HB 1467) that limits school board members to three four-year terms as reason enough to remove Rupert.

[ Questionnaire: Merceydes Morassi, candidate for Broward County School Board, District 7 ]

“There’s a reason why there should be term limits. No one likes a career politician. Career politicians are ineffective and they’re liars,” Morassi wrote in a candidate questionnaire. “If they aren’t able to get things accomplished in 12 years, they need to move on and give someone else the opportunity to do so.”

The state law includes a grandfather clause that allows Rupert to run for another term.

“I believe in term limits. That’s not the problem,” Rupert said. “The problem is when you have an obstructionist superintendent who was not communicating with the entire board.”

With Runcie out, Rupert said she wants a chance to get the district back on track under Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

Morassi does not believe Cartwright has done well so far — a point of disagreement with Rupert.

Some of Morassi’s other views seem contradictory. On whether to extend and raise a county tax for higher salaries for teachers and staff, improved student mental health and school safety, she wrote: “I oppose any additional taxes. We need to reallocate funds from the already inflated existing budget.”

But in the editorial board interview, she said she didn’t know how she would vote. “I want to vote no, but I feel an obligation toward my teacher friends,” she said.

Straddling an important question is not acceptable. Voters should know where all candidates stand.

For Broward School Board District 7, the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board endorses Nora Rupert.

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.

Comments / 0

