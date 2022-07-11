ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Uganda Wildlife Authority intercepts 15 kilograms of rhino horn at Entebbe Airport

The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTYUG_0gbxONeG00

By Suhail Mugabi for SEE TV in Uganda

A Yemeni national was arrested by UWA while trying to smuggle 26 pieces of rhino horn in his baggage. Uganda’s Wildlife Justice Commission estimates that rhino horn sells for between $8000 - $17000 per kilogram on the black market, making it one of the most lucrative illegal wildlife products. Suhail Mugabi investigates.

Watch the full story here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000

A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhino#Kilogram#Horn#Uganda Wildlife Authority#Yemeni#Uwa
International Business Times

Woman Made To Cook And Eat Human Flesh, Congo Group Tells U.N.

A Congolese woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a Congolese rights group told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development...
AFRICA
The Independent

Villagers tie up 13-foot crocodile believing it had swallowed a boy whole

Villagers in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh caught and tied up a 13-foot crocodile, suspecting that it had swallowed a seven-year-old child whole.People in Sheopur city claimed that the child Antar Singh, who was bathing in the Chambal river with his friends on Monday, was still alive inside the crocodile’s stomach, according to reports. However, the next morning Singh’s body was found floating in the river.The boy, a resident of Raghunathpur village located about 180km from Gwalior city, had gone swimming in the river when he disappeared. When his parents began searching for him, some villagers claimed they had...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Uganda
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese impersonated Texans to sabotage critical US rare earth minerals plant

Chinese agents pretending to be concerned Texans executed an online disinformation campaign against a company building a rare earth minerals facility in Texas for the Department of Defense, the cybersecurity firm Mandiant revealed on Tuesday. The Pentagon later released a statement confirming Mandiant’s findings. Mandiant found that agents for...
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Africa's Dream Of Feeding China Hits Hard Reality

Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The European Commission vowed Friday to step up its work with Morocco to fight human smugglers who are using “new, extremely violent methods” — a move that comes two weeks after 23 people died at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska met with Morocco’s Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit in Rabat to discuss the events of June 24, when hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants and asylum-seekers attempted to storm through a border post and scale a border fence into Melilla. In addition to the deaths, some 200 Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement officers and more than 70 civilians were injured. “We have discussed how we can further cooperate on fighting the smugglers, preventing such violent and dangerous situation as we saw two weeks ago,” Johansson said in a video message after the meeting. There were no further details on what exactly the new, violent methods being used by smugglers were but the European Commission said it would enhance police cooperation with Morocco, including with joint investigations.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Significant chance that someone will be killed by an out-of-control rocket in next decade, scientists warn

There is a significant chance someone will be killed by a rocket falling to Earth in the next decade, scientists have warned.A new assessment of the danger posed to human life by out-of-control rockets says there is a roughly 10 per cent chance that one or more casualties will be caused in the next 10 years.What is more, the risk of such death is unfairly spread, they note, with those in the global south more at risk of such impacts. Rocket bodies are more likely to drop on cities such as Jakarta, Dhaka and Lagos than they are in New...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
The Independent

Species of fungus unknown to science found in the Cairngorms

A never before discovered type of fungus is amongst the “wild and wonderful species” that have been found in the Scottish mountains. A species of the Squamanita genus that was previously unknown to science was uncovered as part of the project, which saw hillwalkers collect soil samples from some of Scotland’s highest peaks.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy