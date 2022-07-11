ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Lamb hits maiden ODI century as England beat South Africa by five wickets

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Opener Emma Lamb helped herself to a maiden one-day international century as England beat South Africa by five wickets.

Lamb’s 102, with the help of a 36-ball 55 from Nat Sciver, eased Heather Knight’s side home with 107 balls to spare at Northampton after they had been set 219 to win.

The 24-year-old went to three figures with her 15th boundary from the 91st ball she faced as she anchored a comfortable run chase despite the loss of Tammy Beaumont for one in the third over.

She eventually fell with just 17 needed and it was Danni Wyatt who hit the runs which clinched two points in the multi-format series.

Katherine Brunt got England off to the perfect start when she claimed the wickets of opener Andrie Steyn and Lara Goodall to reduce the tourists to 34 for two, and things got even better when spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled skipper Sune Luus for seven.

South Africa had reached 73 for four when Marizanne Kapp went for 12, bringing Chloe Tryon to the wicket, and it was she who steered her side towards respectability after the loss of Laura Wolvaardt for 43 with she and Nadine De Klerk putting on 97 for the sixth wicket before Tryon fell for 88 off 73 balls having hit three sixes and 10 fours.

Her exit prompted something of a collapse as England bowled out the visitors for 218 with 14 balls remaining, Sciver finishing with four for 59 while Brunt’s three wickets cost just 18 runs.

