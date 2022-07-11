ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Botswana villagers welcome Okavango Delta flood waters

The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ei8MJ_0gbxOK0500

By Solomon Tjinyeka for INK 24

Residents of Xaxaba settlement, an island located in the heart of Botswana’s Okavango Delta, are excited about the return of the annual floodwaters, as this will boost the struggling tourism sector.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a devastating impact on the tourism industry and Xaxaba settlement was not spared, as there are no economic activities other than tourism-related practices in the area.

However, with the return of the annual floods, residents are hopeful that this will revive tourism, which is their backbone.

In an interview with the Village Development Committee, (VDC) Lekopanye Mokobela stated that things are turning up nicely as most community members are now engaged in tourism-related activities.

“We are happy that some of the community members have started making some income,” he stated, adding that the flood water reached Xaxaba in May and almost all the channels are full.

Mokobela stressed that Xaxaba residents endured the past two years, as everything they depend on was shattered by the dreaded Coronavirus, making it difficult for most people to earn a livelihood. He added that some community members engaged in bushmeat hunting to survive.

“Most of our people were making money through tourism related activities but after COVID-19 destroyed tourism, life was hard hence others resorted to poaching to survive,” he stressed.

Some were fishing to survive and depended on food handouts from safari companies and Good Samaritans. Xaxaba is located in wildlife management areas, where agricultural activities such as livestock rearing do not take place. Residents don’t plough crops because wild animals like elephants raid them.

He indicated that the return of tourism in the area means poaching incidents will be reduced, which is good for the community. Other tourism-related economic activities in Xaxaba are mokoro (traditional canoe) polers and basketry weaving.

Mokobela noted that more than 40 people eke out a living through transporting tourists into the Delta using traditional canoes.

“We have now started seeing most of the mokoro polers going back to their station transporting tourists into the Delta”, he said, adding that the money they get from tourists goes directly into their pockets and improves their lives.

He added that international tourists have started to visit Xaxaba to buy baskets and other locally-made products, mostly from elderly women.

“Now almost everyone, including basket weavers, is making some income which is a good thing,” he noted.

Mokobela said that with the return of the floods, residents experience transport challenges as all the roads get blocked by water and the only means of transport are by boat and air.

In case of medical emergency residents are airlifted to Maun thanks to some lodges near their settlement.

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme , funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organisation Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Read the original story here.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

After 40 years of extinction, rhinos return to Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - Over four decades after they became extinct locally, rhinos are roaming again the wilds of Mozambique, which is bringing the endangered species from South Africa in efforts to breathe new life into its parks and boost local tourism. A group of rangers captured, sedated and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Volunteers fighting to save wild dogs from extinction in Zimbabwe

By Nokuthaba Dlamini for The StandardForty seven year-old Sarah Makina is one of the volunteers from Zimbabwe’s Hwange Town fighting to save painted dogs from extinction, and earning a living while doing something that has become a passion.Makina, from Mabale village on the outskirts of Hwange National Park, and other volunteers regularly venture into Zimbabwe’s biggest game reserve searching for snares used by poachers to trap the wild animals that are threatened with extinction.The villagers take the snares to Iganyana Art Centre in Dete, which was set up by the community under Chief Nelukuba, where the deadly traps are used...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Aquifer supporting 14 million people under threat from overexploitation

By Sarah Mawarere for UBC Radio in UgandaGroundwater is the most important source of drinking water for humans, livestock and wildlife. The Nile Basin Initiative, an intergovernmental partnership of 10 countries, says over 70 percent of the rural population in the Nile Basin region depend on groundwater. The Kagera Aquifer is one source, and is a lifeline for people in Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda. Human activities are degrading land in the catchment area, and causing biodiversity loss which threatens the existence of Kagera River and its ecosystem. Sarah Mawarere spoke to experts about what can be done to restore...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botswana#Wildlife Tourism#Okavango Delta#Mozambique#Coronavirus
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare Wild Cat species reappears after supposedly being extinct for 50 years

Its last sighting was in 1974. In Turkey, the Anatolian leopard, a cat species believed to be extinct, has been spotted in the country for the first time in about 50 years. The Anatolian leopard is also known as the Persian leopard, Caucasian leopard, or Panthera pardus tulliana. The Anatolian...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Miner Finds Mummified Mammoth in Yukon

Mummified bodies aren’t a phenomenon confined to the tombs of ancient Egypt. Venture northwest of there, and you’ll be in the part of modern-day England where bog bodies — preserved corpses that have been immersed in the natural landscape for thousands of years — are sometimes found.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Jax Hudur

Study Finds Dogs Descended from two Populations of Ancient Wolves

Dogs are thought to be descended from wolvesPhoto by Kieran White on Unsplash. From sniffing out drugs in airports to helping people with disabilities as guides, no animal is closer and more beloved to us than dogs. Most of us can’t imagine a future without dogs. However, dogs were not always mankind’s best friend. They were once ferocious predators that roamed the wilderness.
The Independent

‘Face of the first European’: Archeologists in Spain may have found continent’s oldest human fossil

Archaeologists in Spain claimed to have found what could be the oldest human fossil unearthed in Europe, likely dating back some 1.4 million years ago. Researchers associated with the non-profit Atapuerca Foundation say the oldest hominid fossil found in Europe until now was a jawbone unearthed in the Atapuerca mountain range of northern Spain in 2007 that was estimated to be 1.2 million years old.The new fossil discovery, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, consists of another jawbone fragment unearthed at the same site, about 2m below the layer of earth where the 2007 jawbone...
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Strange Carnivore Plant in Borneo that Traps its Prey Underground

In the dark jungles of Borneo, a plant has adapted to an ecological niche that none of its kind or kingdom has ever entered before. An international team led by Czech scientists confirmed that Nepenthus pudica is the first species of pitcher plant, or carnivorous plant in general for that matter, ever to be found laying traps under the soil.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new United Nations-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction.The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services - or IPBES - report said Friday that unless humankind improves the sustainable use of nature, the Earth is on its way to losing 12% of its wild tree species, over a thousand wild mammal species and almost 450 species of sharks and rays, among other irreparable harm. Humans use about 50,000 wild...
SCIENCE
People

'Incredibly Special' Three-Legged Tortoise Seized from Smugglers Finds Home at English Zoo

A three-legged tortoise from "the world's rarest" species has settled into his new life at the Chester Zoo in England after rescuers saved him from a smuggler in Hong Kong. According to a release from the U.K. zoo, customs officials seized the ploughshare tortoise, named Hope, from his trafficker in 2019 after they found the trader traveling from the Comoro Islands off the coast of East Africa with a suitcase hiding 57 live and endangered tortoises. The trafficker later served a two-year jail sentence after being convicted under Hong Kong's animal protection laws.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Three Threats That Made Indian Elephants Endangered

Since 1986, Indian elephants, a subspecies of Asian elephants, have been listed as threatened. Three main threats account for the Indian elephant's plight, according to a report by sustainability expert and Treehugger writer, Katherine Gallagher. The Indian elephant has the largest range and makes up the majority of the remaining...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy