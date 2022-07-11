ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Former principal found guilty of sexual assault

By Angel Rosas
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 2 days ago

Jeffrey Hays, a former principal in Damascus and Hillsboro, was sentenced to 43 years in federal prison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXfGH_0gbxO5qR00

Former school principal Jeffrey Hays was sentenced to over 40 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault on Tuesday, June 28.

Hays served as a principal in the Gresham-Barlow School District and the Hillsboro School District prior to his arrest.

Hays, now 68, was found guilty on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. Hays pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hays was principal at Deep Creek Elementary School in Damascus from 2005 to 2009, when he moved to Hillsboro schools, to serve as executive director at the City View Center Charter School until 2018.

Circuit Judge Katherine Weber sentenced Hays to 43 years and nine months in federal prison and required to register as a sex offender. He will also not be considered for any form of reduction in sentence, conditional or supervised release program, temporary leave from custody or work release

Hays was arrested at his home in North Portland in March 2021, after a Clackamas County grand jury returned an indictment.

Bail for Hays was set at $500,000. He posted bail and was released from custody

Multiple civil cases alleged abuse happened during Hays' time as principal at Deep Creek Elementary.

In 2020, two of Hay's victims were awarded nearly $3.5 million in two civil lawsuits that accused Hays of sexual abuse.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

Gladstone man, radio host arrested for kidnapping and assaulting a Canadian teen

13-year-old was reported missing more than a week before she was found Saturday, July 2, in Oregon City.Oregon City Police and the FBI arrested a 40-year-old Gladstone man and radio host Saturday, July 2 for the kidnapping, rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old Canadian girl. Canadian authorities had searched for the eighth grade student since she went missing after leaving for school the morning of June 24. The FBI and Oregon City police found her Saturday at an Oregon City hotel. Noah Whitefield Madrano of Gladstone faces charges of rape in the second degree, kidnapping in the second...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Happy Valley resident: Sheriff, DA shouldn't withhold evidence

Kathy Chandler: Clackamas County voters are smart enough to read police reports from shootings.I am heartbroken that another human life was taken by Clackamas County sheriff's deputies on June 18, as reported by Pamplin Media Group. I don't know the circumstances of the shooting; it's quite possible the officers had no other choice but to use lethal force. We should wait for the all the facts, and then come to a reasonable determination. Unfortunately, facts are buried in Clackamas County. Both Sheriff Angela Brandenburg and DA John Wentworth operate government agencies that belong in a previous century. They refuse...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie Council President Kathy Hyzy to run for mayor

Candidate's priorities include housing affordability, transportation and investments in the city's economy.Milwaukie Council President Kathy Hyzy hopes to break barriers in being elected mayor in November. Hyzy would be the first female LGBTQ mayor ever elected in Oregon, and she serves as one of the few Quakers ever elected to public office in the state. As mayor, Hyzy hopes to continue work on housing affordability and equity, improvements in transportation and investments in the city's economy. She plans to focus on building a livable future for Milwaukie's neighborhoods and businesses. "The housing affordability crisis affects every single one of...
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Damascus, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Clackamas Review

Oregon City faith healer pleads guilty to hurting second son

Shannon Hickman, who served six years in prison for infant's death, admits to slapping her other boy.A member of the Followers of Christ Church in Oregon City admitted this month to criminally mistreating her son after serving six years in prison for negligence in the death of another son. Shannon Hickman and her husband, Dale, each served prison time for the death of their other son. Their infant died in 2009, less than nine hours after birth in the hands of unlicensed midwives. Their 2011 trial marked the fourth Clackamas County case prosecuted in two years of religious families failing...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

After 65 years of collecting dust, 'Dad's car' will be in the Concours spotlight

The two-seater '54 Jaguar was impractical as family car for Gene Wibe, but his daughter Linda from Happy Valley will proudly be showing it off on Sunday in Forest Grove. In May 1954, 24-year-old Gene Wibe and his father, Harold, drove from Portland to California so that Gene could buy a car. There were plenty of fine automobiles in the City of Roses, but Gene had his eye on a particular make and model, which took him to Hornburg Motors in Los Angeles. There, he parted with $3,545 and got the keys to a brand-new JaguarXK120 SE OTS.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook creates community library in West Linn

After recently moving to the area for his new role at Clackamas Community college, Cook is enjoying the connections created through reading. In an increasingly digital age, Tim Cook feels there's something refreshing about the tangibility of a book. He's spent over 30 years in higher education and finds solace in its "old school" format. Cook, who recently moved from Vancouver, Washington to West Linn and has served as the president of Clackamas Community College since 2018, has made it his goal to pass on that love through his new community library. After helping create one of 10 such...
WEST LINN, OR
Clackamas Review

Go Play: The West Linn Old Time Fair is back!

After three years, city is excited for the return of the Old Time Fair July 15-17. There are many things to love about the West Linn Old Time Fair: the games and rides, the classic car show, the waterski spectacular, the parade, the delicious pies and famous Lion Burgers. But the thing that many people are excited for this year is the chance to see one another again.
WEST LINN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Lawsuits#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Circuit
Clackamas Review

All Milwaukie police officers begin using body cameras

For just under $100,000, city signs five-year contract with Motorola for all equipment, training, storage As part of an effort to increase community trust and transparency, the Milwaukie Police Department is implementing a body-worn camera program beginning this month. Body-worn cameras are relatively small devices that record interactions between police and community members. These video and audio recordings are intended to document statements, observations, behaviors and other evidence, and to deter unprofessional, illegal and inappropriate behaviors by both law enforcement and the community. Milwaukie officials decided to adopt the program in September 2021, with support from both citizens and the...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Tigard's circulation manager to lead Milwaukie public library

Brent Husher to succeed longtime Library Director Katie Newell, who is set to retire at the end of July.Milwaukie has named Tigard Public Library Circulation Manager Brent Husher as the new director for the Ledding Library. He succeeds Katie Newell, who is set to retire at the end of July. Husher will start on July 29. Husher has worked for Tigard since 2019, leading a 20-person team managing a collection of more than 225,000 items and 1,000 patron visits each day. He also helped lead the Tigard Public Library through the challenges it faced at the height of the...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

PCC will ask voters to renew a $450M bond measure

At the Rock Creek campus, Building 2, the largest on campus, was built in 1976. It is due to be knocked down and rebuilt.Portland Community College will ask voters to renew a $450 million bond measure in November. The proposed property tax rate would continue to be $0.38 per $1,000 dollars of assessed home value, meaning a taxpayer would pay $95 per year, or $7.92 per month, for property with an assessed value of $250,000. A similar measure passed with 60% of votes in both Clackamas and Multnomah counties and about 54% in Washington County in 2017. Planning and capital...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Ukraine tensions underscore air combat training in Oregon

The training is meant to teach pilots from different branches of the U.S. military how to work together in combat situations. Hornets and Eagles will battle for control of the skies over Oregon the next two weeks. An Oregon National Guard statement issued Monday said air-to-air mock dogfights to train pilots will feature the F-15C Eagle interceptors of the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron and the F/A-18E Super Hornets of Navy's Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-192. The "dissimilar air combat training" exercises began Monday and will run through Friday before taking a weekend break and resuming next week. The...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Clackamas Review

Business for a Better Portland partners with Love, Oregon festival

Small businesses from across the region celebrate food, music and nature at July 15-17 event.Business for a Better Portland is partnering with the upcoming Love, Oregon festival, slated for July 15-17. The micro-festival features lots of partnerships with Oregon small businesses from across the region, and offers everything to do with food, music and nature in the state. Ashley Henry, outgoing executive director with BBPDX, said it is impressive that BBPDX members, including We Win Strategy Group, Wanderwell, Organically Grown Company, VIDA Coworking, Helioterra Wines and Migration Brewing, have all come together with other growers and purveyors to create this...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Sellwood motorcyclist dies in Jennings Lodge crash

James Robert Sheehan, 57, hit by car just north of Gladstone on Highway 99E on June 26A collision between a motorcycle and a car on Highway 99E in Jennings Lodge just north of Gladstone left a Sellwood man dead on June 26, authorities said. The crash reportedly happened near Southeast Jennings Avenue around 9:23 p.m. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded. According to OSP, 57-year-old James Robert Sheehan was traveling northbound on a Harley-Davidson when he hit 76-year-old David Norby in a Mazda MZ3. Norby was reportedly turning left across traffic when the vehicles collided. Police said Sheehan died in the crash, while Norby was not injured. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

University of Oregon honors Happy Valley environmental project

Derailment of 15 cars between Canby and Oregon City spurs award from UO Museum of Natural and Cultural HistoryLast month an environmental enhancement project in Happy Valley, which was spurred on by train derailment between Canby and Oregon City, won an award from the University of Oregon. UO's Museum of Natural and Cultural History gave its sixth-annual Oregon Stewardship Award to the Youth Rebuild Mt. Scott Watersheds, a project of the Rivers of Life Center to build trails in Happy Valley using damaged lumber from the derailed train. In January 2021, 15 train cars left the tracks along Highway 99E...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Tigard DUII suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Brandi and Tom Johnson named Milwaukie Volunteers of the Year

Oregon City residents provide countless hours of service to help neighbors in need with clean laundry services, showers, mealsMilwaukie City Council recently named Brandi and Tom Johnson Volunteers of the Year for their countless hours of service and leadership. The Johnsons, who are Oregon City residents, run LoveOne, a nonprofit, community-based organization helping neighbors in need by providing clean laundry services, showers, meals, personal care resources and community connections. Earlier this year Brandi received the Rotary Club of Clackamas' annual award to recognize extraordinary contributions to the community by citizens who are not club members. Oregon City celebrated Extra Mile...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City distiller named world's best by female judges

Sara Brennan brings home award for superior spirit with her new Trillium Pink Pinot Noir.Oregon City-based Trail Distilling co-owner Sara Brennan was named "Best Woman Distiller" by the 2022 International Women's Wine & Spirits Competition, the only U.S. competition to feature exclusively female judges. Brennan also took home the "Best Gin" and "Best of the Best" trophies for her Trillium Pink Pinot Gin, which, judges raved, is "spicy, complex and creamy." Judging panels included professional winemakers, distillers, sommeliers, retail buyers, beverage industry educators and journalists. While open to distillers and winemakers of all genders, the competition focuses on...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County opens 48 public-housing units in Gladstone

Redevelopment of building, purchased in 2019, came at a total cost of $19.4 million On June 27, Clackamas County officials held a grand-opening celebration for 48 new residential units in Gladstone for low-income and homeless seniors above age 50 at the Tukwila Springs building, converted from a former congregate care facility. "One of Clackamas County's goals is to develop 1,500 affordable housing units by 2025," said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith at the event. "The opening of Tukwila Springs helps us to reach that very goal. In fact, Clackamas County currently has more than 950 units either complete, in development,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Community College's student president is 16 years old

A Sandy resident who grew up in Milwaukie, Madalena Larkins has already earned one college degree.Madalena Larkins, who most recently served as vice-president of Clackamas Community College's Associated Student Government, will be the student-body president in the upcoming school year. A 16-year-old Sandy resident who grew up in Milwaukie, Larkins has already earned one college degree and is now pursuing another. The Clackamas Print, the college's student newspaper, recently interviewed Larkins and gave permission for this interview to be reprinted by Pamplin Media Group. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
201
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy