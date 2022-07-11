ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates place Bryan Reynolds on IL, activate Jake Marisnick

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates activated Jake Marisnick from the 60-day injured list Monday and placed fellow outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day IL.

Marisnick, 31, has not played since May 9 after undergoing left thumb surgery.

Reynolds, 27, heads to the shelf with a right oblique strain.

The Pirates also designated left-hander Cam Vieaux for assignment prior to Monday night’s series opener against the Marlins in Miami.

Marisnick hit .250 with two doubles in seven rehab games at Triple-A Indianapolis. He batted .163 with one RBI in 22 games with Pittsburgh before the injury.

Reynolds is batting .261 with 15 home runs and 32 RBIs in 83 games this season.

Vieaux, 28, made his major league debut on June 17 and posted a 14.40 ERA with no decisions in five appearances out of the bullpen.

