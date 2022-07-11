ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State secondary looking to improve behind Trent Bray

By Tanner Russ
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zz09W_0gbxNfNR00 With Alton Julian and Jaden Robinson ideally returning from injury, secondary could boost lackluster pass defense

This story is the third of six in a summer series breaking down Oregon State football by position group leading up to the first official practices before the season.

Oregon State's defense will be run by Trent Bray in 2022. Bray, previously the inside linebackers coach, was a former OSU linebacker himself and will bring his years of experience with the position into developing an underperforming part of the team's defense last year.

The Beavers bring a full complement of returning outside linebackers into the 2022 season, including juniors Andrew Chatfield, John McCartan and Riley Sharp, and sophomores Cory Stover, Ryan Franke, Cade Brownholtz and Semisi Saluni. Joining the team for the first time will be freshman Mathias Malaki-Donaldson.

Departing from the outside linebacker corps are seniors Andrzej Hughes-Murray, sophomore Addison Gumbs, and freshman Shane Kady.

WHO'S CALLING THE PLAYS: Chance Nolan and Tristan Gebbia make case for QB1

Last year the team ranked 10th in sacks in the Pac-12 and the Beavs gave up 243.5 yards per game, 11th worst in the conference. Only UCLA gave up more with 260.2 yards per game conceded.

On the inside linebacker front, the team returns junior Omar Speights, senior Kyrei Fisher, sophomore Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and senior Jack Colletto. Coming into the program during the summer will be freshmen Melvin Jordan IV, Kord Shaw and Tyree Blake. Juniors Avery Roberts and Noah Seumalo, and freshman Junior Walling will be departing.

The Beavers were led last year by the departed Roberts and the returning Speights. Roberts led the way with 123 tackles on the season, and Speights finished ninth overall with 87 total tackles.

The defensive linebackers, despite giving up the second worst pass yardage in the conference, had the third most interceptions in the Pac-12. Oregon State had 15 interceptions, tied with Washington State. The team gave up 25.8 points per game and 387.4 yards per game over last season.

KICKING GAME STRONG: OSU bringing back a couple of record holders on special teams

Cornerbacks Alex Austin and Rejzohn Wright, and sophomores Alton Julian and Jaydon Grant, and nickle Ron Hardge will return to the defense in starting roles, and the defensive backs will be led by coaches Blue Adams and cornerbacks coach Anthony Perkins. Ideally, the team shows growth when Julian returns from knee injury and second team cornerback Jaden Robinson returns from a shoulder injury.

Oregon State should show improvement in what remains of the Pac-12 if the returning players show signs of maturation and the younger players contribute meaningful minutes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Can young skill players make Oregon football more explosive?

Ducks have size, speed and a wily veteran at receiver, three intriguing running backs and several tight end options. This story is the third of six in a summer series breaking down Oregon football by position group leading up to the first official practices before the season. With a new coaching staff expected to pump up the defense, with the hype that always surrounds the quarterback position and with a group of linebackers that might rank among the best in the nation, is it possible that the Oregon Ducks offensive skill position players can fly under the radar? Perhaps. After...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

UCLA’s Newfound Cash Comes With a Steep Price

One of Oregon’s favorite ex-coaches is now on the move to the B1G Conference as the skies in Los Angeles will soon be turning green with all the cash that will now be falling upon Westwood. But, rest assured that money will not be the only thing falling, as Bruin football will now be falling to the bottom of the conference standings.
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Jerry Schumacher named Oregon track and field coach

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.MONDAY, JULY 11 Schumacher named — Jerry Schumacher has been named head track and field coach at the University of Oregon. He spent 15 years at the helm of Nike Bowerman Track Club, establishing himself as one of the world's premier distance coaches. "Jerry Schumacher is a world-class track and field leader with a unique ability to build a dynamic team atmosphere to support a first-class experience for the athletes," said Rob Mullens, UO athletic director. "He understands the modern athlete, the importance of building connection and...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Hops split with Ems, welcome first-rounder

Hillsboro takes three-of-six from the first-half champs and adds 2021 first-rounder Jordan Lawler to roster.Call it a push. Hillsboro managed a split with Northwest League rival Eugene this past week following a 9-4 win in the series finale Sunday, July 10, at Ron Tonkin Field. The Hops used a four-run eighth inning to blow-open a one-run game and cruise to victory in evening the series at three games apiece. With the win, Hillsboro improved to 8-7 in the second half of the High-A season and are just a half game behind first place Vancouver. The week began on a good...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
beachconnection.net

The Ghosts Near Waldport / Seal Rock Beneath These Oregon Coast Sands - Video

(Waldport, Oregon) – Two fun but unassuming beach spots near Waldport and Newport are actually even more fascinating than you may think. On the central Oregon coast, along a stretch of highway lined by wind-bent trees, as you pass between Newport and Waldport there's some engaging geologic science lurking beneath those sands. (Above: ghost forest near Seal Rock, Curtis St. You can even see 18 million-year-old bedrock in the background.All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Lebanon-Express

Fire season hits Oregon after heavy rain, short delay

The state forestry department has opened the possibility for restrictions on campfires and power tools after declaring fire season began Monday, July 11. An early-summer deluge pushed back the start to fire season compared to previous years, bringing uncharacteristically heavy rain to the state in May and June, according to an Oregon Department of Forestry news release.
LINN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

It’s the 100th anniversary of the birth of Oregon political icon Mark Hatfield

Mark Hatfield, one of the most iconic figures in Oregon political history, would have turned 100 years old Tuesday. Hatfield was born in Dallas, Oregon on July 12, 1922. After serving with the U.S. Navy in World War II, Hatfield returned to Oregon and was elected to the Oregon House, and later the Senate. Then, he was elected Oregon Secretary of State, and later, Oregon governor.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Bray
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
opb.org

Remains of orca found again off Oregon coast near Coquille River

A dead orca has been sighted again, after being adrift at sea for 11 days. Mark Milstein of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a fisherman spotted the killer whale’s carcass 10 miles southwest from the mouth of the Coquille River on Thursday. Photos of the orca were...
COQUILLE, OR
klcc.org

Protect your trees: Emerald Ash Borers have arrived in Oregon

It’s taken 20 years, but the most destructive insect in the country has been found in Oregon: the Emerald Ash Borer. The metallic green beetle first showed up in Detroit, Michigan in 2002, likely in pallet material from Asia. It was found in Oregon last month in Forest Grove, the first West Coast sighting. Emerald Ash Borers kill most ash trees within 10 years of arrival, and they’ve caused billions of dollars of economic damage.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Osu#Pac 12#Beavs
nbc16.com

Road closures ahead of Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Worlds Athletics Championships kick off in Eugene Friday, but roads are already closing ahead of the events. Traffic slowly moving around parts of Eugene and Springfield with Worlds traffic attendees directing traffic to help you get to and from safely. "It does require a significant amount...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Blues Legend Salgado Shakes It Up in Oregon Coast's Florence Friday

(Florence, Oregon) – That sometimes raw and gritty voice – but always a powerful one – pairs nicely with that adept yet commanding harmonica. Together they wield pain and joy in a musical weapon, cutting you down the middle, emotionally – as well as raising the hairs on the back of your neck. Behind all that is a legend in the Pacific Northwest, having helped inspire a major cultural phenomenon in the early '80s in the form of The Blues Brothers. Bluesman Curtis Salgado has been strutting the stages of the region since the mid '70s during Eugene's blues heyday, and this Friday, July 15, he settles in for more grooves in the central Oregon coast town of Florence.
FLORENCE, OR
WWEEK

What It Was Like on the Bus Delivering Gun Control Signatures to Salem

The bell rang 98 times at Augustana Lutheran Church last Friday, once for each person in Oregon who has died from gun violence, excluding suicides, this year. The tolling of the bell was part of a rally for Initiative Petition 17, which asks voters to ban the sale of high-capacity magazines and requires gun buyers to get a permit.
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon Charter Academy hosts release of James Webb Space Telescope images

The event included a re-screening of the NASA reveal broadcast, a live Q&A, crafts and more.The Oregon Charter Academy in Wilsonville joined hundreds of sites across the world in celebrating the release of the first images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday, July 12. The charter academy was the only school in Oregon, and one of just seven sites statewide, to be selected to participate in the viewing. The two-hour event included a re-screening of the NASA broadcast from earlier Tuesday morning, which went in-depth on the first five photos from the telescope. University of Oregon's...
WILSONVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Officials searching for funds to make Beltline improvements

EUGENE, Ore. -- The stretch of Beltline Highway between River Road and Coburg Road is routinely a traffic nightmare during peak travel times. Officials with the City of Eugene and ODOT have a plan to make the road safer, but a lack of funding seems to be stopping them in their tracks.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

World-wide tipping barrier affecting local servers

EUGENE, Ore. -- As many visitors from different countries start to make their way to Eugene, some local restaurant workers said they're noticing some visitors aren't tipping. Annie Andros is a server at Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill near the University of Oregon. She said she was shocked to see many visitors not leaving tips.
EUGENE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
762
Followers
5K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy