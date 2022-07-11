Can young skill players make Oregon football more explosive?

Ducks have size, speed and a wily veteran at receiver, three intriguing running backs and several tight end options.

This story is the third of six in a summer series breaking down Oregon football by position group leading up to the first official practices before the season.

With a new coaching staff expected to pump up the defense, with the hype that always surrounds the quarterback position and with a group of linebackers that might rank among the best in the nation, is it possible that the Oregon Ducks offensive skill position players can fly under the radar?

Perhaps.

After all, it's a pretty young collection of talent at wide receiver and running back, some of whom created buzz with big plays in the spring game, but few who have had to be the go-to guy.

At wide receiver, new position coach Junior Adams — most recently the receivers coach at Washington — has 11 scholarship players in line to battle for playing time. With Mycah Pittman's transfer to Florida State, it's possible the starters will all be sophomores: Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton out wide and Kris Hutson or converted running back Seven McGee in the slot.

But, there will be plenty of options. The impact of Chase Cota, the fifth-year senior transfer from UCLA who caught six balls for 100 yards in the spring game, could be significant. As incoming transfers, it wouldn't surprise if Cota and quarterback Bo Nix are spending their summers building chemistry as they look to lead their new team.

Might Kyler Kasper, a freshman four-star recruit whose 6-6 frame is notable, be an impact target?

Josh Delgado, a redshirt sophomore who missed last season, showed big-play ability in the spring.

Junior Isaah Crocker was one of the Ducks' most productive receivers in the losses to Utah and Oklahoma in the 2021 postseason.

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Brevard and true freshman Justius Lowe (who prepped at Lincoln and Lake Oswego) are the youngest players at a young position.

Perhaps the most interesting question about the receiver position is how they will be used. Oregon didn't stretch the field deep very often under Mario Cristobal. Certainly, receivers will still be expected to block to get playing time, but look for more deep shots in 2022.

New running backs will carry the ball in 2022. Troy Dye transferred to USC and CJ Verdell will be in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. So, sophomores Byron Cardwell, Sean Dollars and Noah Whittington get their shot.

Cardwell is the most hyped of the trio because he shined in a limited role as a true freshman in 2021, leading the Pac-12 by averaging almost seven yards a carry (61 for 417, three TDs).

Entering his fourth season on campus, the shifty Dollars was a touted recruit in 2019 who missed last season with an injury.

Whittington played two seasons at Western Kentucky, where he led the team with 617 rushing yards last season and ranked third in Conference USA at 6.1 yards per carry.

Like the receivers, the tight ends are expected to see more down field opportunities than they did under Cristobal. That is exciting news for sophomores Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao and junior Spencer Webb, the projected top three on the depth chart entering fall camp. Senior Cam McCormick, who arrived on campus way back in 2016, is a sentimental favorite. Because of injuries, the Bend native has played in only three games and caught two passes since a promising 13-game redshirt freshman season in 2017.

