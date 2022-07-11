ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Can young skill players make Oregon football more explosive?

By Paul Danzer
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mI8n_0gbxNSqs00 Ducks have size, speed and a wily veteran at receiver, three intriguing running backs and several tight end options.

This story is the third of six in a summer series breaking down Oregon football by position group leading up to the first official practices before the season.

With a new coaching staff expected to pump up the defense, with the hype that always surrounds the quarterback position and with a group of linebackers that might rank among the best in the nation, is it possible that the Oregon Ducks offensive skill position players can fly under the radar?

Perhaps.

After all, it's a pretty young collection of talent at wide receiver and running back, some of whom created buzz with big plays in the spring game, but few who have had to be the go-to guy.

At wide receiver, new position coach Junior Adams — most recently the receivers coach at Washington — has 11 scholarship players in line to battle for playing time. With Mycah Pittman's transfer to Florida State, it's possible the starters will all be sophomores: Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton out wide and Kris Hutson or converted running back Seven McGee in the slot.

DUCKS D-LINE STILL STRONG: Thibodeaux is gone, but the Ducks have plenty of skill up front

But, there will be plenty of options. The impact of Chase Cota, the fifth-year senior transfer from UCLA who caught six balls for 100 yards in the spring game, could be significant. As incoming transfers, it wouldn't surprise if Cota and quarterback Bo Nix are spending their summers building chemistry as they look to lead their new team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0ELB_0gbxNSqs00

Might Kyler Kasper, a freshman four-star recruit whose 6-6 frame is notable, be an impact target?

Josh Delgado, a redshirt sophomore who missed last season, showed big-play ability in the spring.

Junior Isaah Crocker was one of the Ducks' most productive receivers in the losses to Utah and Oklahoma in the 2021 postseason.

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Brevard and true freshman Justius Lowe (who prepped at Lincoln and Lake Oswego) are the youngest players at a young position.

Perhaps the most interesting question about the receiver position is how they will be used. Oregon didn't stretch the field deep very often under Mario Cristobal. Certainly, receivers will still be expected to block to get playing time, but look for more deep shots in 2022.

New running backs will carry the ball in 2022. Troy Dye transferred to USC and CJ Verdell will be in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. So, sophomores Byron Cardwell, Sean Dollars and Noah Whittington get their shot.

O-LINE A POINT OF STRENGTH: Oregon has plenty of beef on the offensive side of the line as well

Cardwell is the most hyped of the trio because he shined in a limited role as a true freshman in 2021, leading the Pac-12 by averaging almost seven yards a carry (61 for 417, three TDs).

Entering his fourth season on campus, the shifty Dollars was a touted recruit in 2019 who missed last season with an injury.

Whittington played two seasons at Western Kentucky, where he led the team with 617 rushing yards last season and ranked third in Conference USA at 6.1 yards per carry.

Like the receivers, the tight ends are expected to see more down field opportunities than they did under Cristobal. That is exciting news for sophomores Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao and junior Spencer Webb, the projected top three on the depth chart entering fall camp. Senior Cam McCormick, who arrived on campus way back in 2016, is a sentimental favorite. Because of injuries, the Bend native has played in only three games and caught two passes since a promising 13-game redshirt freshman season in 2017.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishduck.com

UCLA’s Newfound Cash Comes With a Steep Price

One of Oregon’s favorite ex-coaches is now on the move to the B1G Conference as the skies in Los Angeles will soon be turning green with all the cash that will now be falling upon Westwood. But, rest assured that money will not be the only thing falling, as Bruin football will now be falling to the bottom of the conference standings.
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon State secondary looking to improve behind Trent Bray

With Alton Julian and Jaden Robinson ideally returning from injury, secondary could boost lackluster pass defense This story is the third of six in a summer series breaking down Oregon State football by position group leading up to the first official practices before the season. Oregon State's defense will be run by Trent Bray in 2022. Bray, previously the inside linebackers coach, was a former OSU linebacker himself and will bring his years of experience with the position into developing an underperforming part of the team's defense last year. The Beavers bring a full complement of returning outside linebackers into...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Oregon hires Schumacher as head track coach

EUGENE, Ore -- Oregon has hired highly-touted distance coach Jerry Schumacher as its new head track and field and cross country coach. Schumacher spent the past 15 years as head coach of the Nike Bowerman Track Club in Beaverton. Schumacher has coached 28 Olympians and seen his athletes win a...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
City
Talent, OR
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Jerry Schumacher named Oregon track and field coach

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.MONDAY, JULY 11 Schumacher named — Jerry Schumacher has been named head track and field coach at the University of Oregon. He spent 15 years at the helm of Nike Bowerman Track Club, establishing himself as one of the world's premier distance coaches. "Jerry Schumacher is a world-class track and field leader with a unique ability to build a dynamic team atmosphere to support a first-class experience for the athletes," said Rob Mullens, UO athletic director. "He understands the modern athlete, the importance of building connection and...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrance Ferguson
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Mario Cristobal
Lebanon-Express

Fire season hits Oregon after heavy rain, short delay

The state forestry department has opened the possibility for restrictions on campfires and power tools after declaring fire season began Monday, July 11. An early-summer deluge pushed back the start to fire season compared to previous years, bringing uncharacteristically heavy rain to the state in May and June, according to an Oregon Department of Forestry news release.
LINN COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

The Ghosts Near Waldport / Seal Rock Beneath These Oregon Coast Sands - Video

(Waldport, Oregon) – Two fun but unassuming beach spots near Waldport and Newport are actually even more fascinating than you may think. On the central Oregon coast, along a stretch of highway lined by wind-bent trees, as you pass between Newport and Waldport there's some engaging geologic science lurking beneath those sands. (Above: ghost forest near Seal Rock, Curtis St. You can even see 18 million-year-old bedrock in the background.All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Sports Business Journal

World Athletics Championships come to Track Town with much at stake

Eugene, Ore., is "going global" starting Friday as "about 2,000 athletes from 200 countries will descend upon Hayward Field" for the 10-day World Athletics Championships meet, according to a front-page piece by Hansen & Duvernay of the Eugene REGISTER-GUARD. Eugene for seven-plus decades has had the sport of track and field "engrained in its identity and embraced by its community like nowhere else" in the U.S. But this is the first time the World Championships have been held in the U.S. in its 39-year history. Hayward Field, which is the "spiritual home to the domestic track and field community," was torn down in 2018 and rebuilt into a $300M, "state-of-the-art facility" that reopened in 2021. Through the years it has "hosted more major meets than any other facility" in the U.S., though it will now finally host the "crown jewel" in the world championship meet. USA Track & Field President Vin Lananna said, "If there’s any community that deserves to host that first-ever world championship in the United States, it’s Track Town, USA." Hayward Field has "historically delivered when it comes to destination viewing for track and field." The Olympic Trials in 2016 drew 176,972 fans and "set a single-day attendance record of 22,944." However, total attendance at the USATF Outdoor Championships two weeks ago was "just 13,306, an all-time low for that meet at Hayward Field." But, organizers for the world championship expressed in April that ticket sales for the meet have "not been a concern." With the addition of temporary seating, capacity will "be closer to 20,000 for the meet" (Eugene REGISTER-GUARD, 7/10).
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Protect your trees: Emerald Ash Borers have arrived in Oregon

It’s taken 20 years, but the most destructive insect in the country has been found in Oregon: the Emerald Ash Borer. The metallic green beetle first showed up in Detroit, Michigan in 2002, likely in pallet material from Asia. It was found in Oregon last month in Forest Grove, the first West Coast sighting. Emerald Ash Borers kill most ash trees within 10 years of arrival, and they’ve caused billions of dollars of economic damage.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Colts#American Football#College Football#Florida State
beachconnection.net

Blues Legend Salgado Shakes It Up in Oregon Coast's Florence Friday

(Florence, Oregon) – That sometimes raw and gritty voice – but always a powerful one – pairs nicely with that adept yet commanding harmonica. Together they wield pain and joy in a musical weapon, cutting you down the middle, emotionally – as well as raising the hairs on the back of your neck. Behind all that is a legend in the Pacific Northwest, having helped inspire a major cultural phenomenon in the early '80s in the form of The Blues Brothers. Bluesman Curtis Salgado has been strutting the stages of the region since the mid '70s during Eugene's blues heyday, and this Friday, July 15, he settles in for more grooves in the central Oregon coast town of Florence.
FLORENCE, OR
nbc16.com

Road closures ahead of Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Worlds Athletics Championships kick off in Eugene Friday, but roads are already closing ahead of the events. Traffic slowly moving around parts of Eugene and Springfield with Worlds traffic attendees directing traffic to help you get to and from safely. "It does require a significant amount...
EUGENE, OR
eugenecascadescoast.org

Guide to the Eugene Riverfront Festival

The Eugene Riverfront Festival is the primary celebration hub during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, July 15 - 24, 2022. This inaugural festival is staged on the banks of the Willamette River between Eugene's vibrant Market and University districts. Come here for entertainment, great food, shopping and the ultimate community experience. Watch the track events at Hayward Field live-streamed on a large screen — so you won't miss a moment of the magic!
EUGENE, OR
point2homes.com

1215 SW 35th St, Corvallis, Benton County, OR, 97333

Listed by BRYSON LEWIS with CENTURION REAL ESTATE SERVICES. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Don’t miss your chance at this beautifully updated 4 bedroom home on a half acre! Home features remodeled kitchen, master suite on the main(new shower), new roof, gas FA heat, central AC, new hot tub, and hardwood floors! The massive fenced yard is an in-town oasis and a gardeners delight featuring peach, pear, apple, plum trees, blueberries & more! Amazing Corvallis location is walking distance to OSU, schools, close to shopping, downtown, etc. This is a rare gem that you don't want to miss!
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
clayconews.com

PEDESTRIAN IDENTIFIED FROM FATAL JULY 2ND CRASH ON OREGON HIGHWAY 126W

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, July 2, 2022 on Highway 126W near milepost 47 has been identified. The male pedestrian has been identified as Gary L. Pecevich (49). Original release...
kezi.com

World-wide tipping barrier affecting local servers

EUGENE, Ore. -- As many visitors from different countries start to make their way to Eugene, some local restaurant workers said they're noticing some visitors aren't tipping. Annie Andros is a server at Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill near the University of Oregon. She said she was shocked to see many visitors not leaving tips.
EUGENE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
762
Followers
5K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy