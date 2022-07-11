ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Closures scheduled for Hawthorne Bridge this weekend

By Max Egener
 2 days ago
The several-hour closures will allow maintenance and inspection work to occur.

The Hawthorne Bridge is closing for several hours on two days this weekend for maintenance and inspection work.

The closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17.

Vehicles, bikes and pedestrians must use alternate routes to cross the Willamette River during the closures, Multnomah County officials said.

The closure Saturday will allow a contractor to conduct survey and inspection work. The closure Sunday will allow maintenance crews to grease the bridge's counterweight cables.

The bridge will still lift for river traffic as needed, officials said.

For more information about Multnomah County's bridges and scheduled closures, visit the county's website .

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
