ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

UPDATE: Missing Autistic Man Found

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – A missing 19-year-old autistic man has been found safe. Jacob Rich was found...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

17-year-old taken into police custody for gun, alcohol possession

(ABC 6 News) - A 17-year-old from Lakeville was taken into Rochester police custody Wednesday for gun and alcohol possession, as well as driving while intoxicated, without a valid license. The teen was released to his grandmother shortly afterward. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, an...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Police fatally shoot man in Minneapolis apartment standoff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers arrived. Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten says authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Minneapolis standoff ends with man shot to death by police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers arrived. Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten says authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him early Thursday....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savage, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Prior Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
98online.com

Driver Watching “Stranger Things” Before Crash

(TheSmokingGun) JULY 12–A teenage driver was watching “Stranger Things” on her phone when her car drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi-truck, according to Minnesota police who report that the teen escaped with minor injuries in the rollover crash. Investigators say the teenager was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cold case solved: Body found in Rosemount ID'd as missing NY man

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - Authorities in Rosemount announced Wednesday that the cold case of a body found in 2014 has been solved. In a morning press conference, Rosemount police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that DNA science and law enforcement partnerships helped bring closure to the family of a missing man.  The medical examiner identified the body as James Everett, who was 48 years old at the time of his death. He was from Cohocton, New York and went missing in the fall of 2013. "It's been a long time coming," Police Chief Mike Dahlstrom said. "This is...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver blows .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver blew a .525 when he was pulled over. A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely...
BLAINE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Autistic#Autism Spectrum#Knsi
KARE 11

Day 3: Jurors watch Jamal Smith Facebook video post

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a crucial day in the Highway 169 shooting trial, as Jamal Smith's girlfriend reluctantly took the stand and the jury saw, for the first time, the video Smith posted on Facebook hours before. Smith is accused of firing a single shot that struck Jay Boughton...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Four people are expected to survive after being shot Wednesday night in north Minneapolis. Police say officers were called to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North at about 7:13 p.m. on a report of several gunshots heard in the area. They arrived to find "evidence of gunfire, a rifle, and blood outside of a business."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth road rage murder: Suspect's girlfriend takes stand

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - During the third day of Jamal Smith's murder trial, the jury heard from a key witness and was presented with critical DNA analysis. Rondelle Hardin, Smith's girlfriend, testified in court Wednesday, telling the court she did not want to take the stand and was compelled to do so only after receiving a subpoena.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

UPDATE: Missing Prior Lake teen found safe in Savage

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Police in Prior Lake announced Monday that 19-year-old Jacob Rich of Prior Lake had been located safely in Savage, about five miles northeast of the teenager's hometown. Police had asked for help from the public to locate the young man with autism who walked away...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

Life sentence handed down in murder outside Lakeville daycare

A 33-year-old Richfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Dakota County say Atravius Joseph Weeks was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left."The owner is desperate for her return," police said.Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash closes stretch of Engler Boulevard in Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. -- Authorities in Chaska said Thursday that a fatal crash between a semi truck driver and a motorcyclist has closed Engler Boulevard.The road is closed just west of Highway 212, and is impacting traffic on Jonathan Carver Parkway, the Chaska Police Department said. Clover Ridge Drive is also closed between Engler Boulevard and Kerber Pass.Police asked drivers to use an alternate route.The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after Wednesday morning stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after he was stabbed Wednesday morning in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a 911 call for a stabbing in the area of Bates Avenue and East McLean Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed but was conscious and breathing. He was rushed to Regions Hospital.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Man charged in shooting, mother caught in crossfire

HASTINGS, Minn. – An Apple Valley man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother Sunday night. Dakota County prosecutors say 25-year-old Billy Pryor is facing one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit. The criminal complaint...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck in Chaska

Authorities in Chaska say a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after colliding with a semi-truck. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Engler Blvd. and Clover Ridge Drive, according to the Chaska Police Department. Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital with...
CHASKA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy