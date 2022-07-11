UPDATE: Missing Autistic Man Found

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - Authorities in Rosemount announced Wednesday that the cold case of a body found in 2014 has been solved. In a morning press conference, Rosemount police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that DNA science and law enforcement partnerships helped bring closure to the family of a missing man. The medical examiner identified the body as James Everett, who was 48 years old at the time of his death. He was from Cohocton, New York and went missing in the fall of 2013. "It's been a long time coming," Police Chief Mike Dahlstrom said. "This is...
