Pirates place star outfielder on injured list

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (10) plays during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

Reynolds was lifted from the Pirates’ win in Milwaukee over the Brewers on Sunday due to the injury.

Reynolds is hitting .261 this season with 15 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Jake Marisnick has been called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill his spot.

The 31-year-old has played in 22 games for the Pirates this season and is hitting just .163.

Pittsburgh opens a series with the Marlins on Monday night.

